‘EVERYONE DENIES SIGNING THE MAHATHIR SD’ – WHERE IS TROUBLE-MAKING AZMIN CARTEL NOW? ANWAR CONFIRMS PAKATAN TOP COUNCIL TO DISCUSS TRANSITION DATE, GIVES ROGUE PAKATAN MPs THE JITTERS – IF CAUGHT, THEY WILL FACE THE HARAPAN LEADERSHIP FOR DEFYING THE COALITION’S SUCCESSION AGREEMENT & PROMISE TO VOTERS

PKR president Anwar Ibrahim had on Friday confirmed that there was a “plot” to keep Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister for a full term and admitted the involvement of some MPs from his party.

However, Anwar, when asked today who are the MPs allegedly involved in the plot, said none would admit to it.

“I don’t know, everyone denied,” he told journalists in Kuala Lumpur tonight.

Anwar had made the plot claim after meeting with Mahathir on Friday. He said Mahathir was not involved but he (Anwar) implicated PAS, a group of Umno MPs and some from PKR in the alleged plot.

Despite the alleged involvement of MPs from his party, Anwar tonight said what matters is still the official position of PKR and the Pakatan Harapan leadership.

“It’s okay. The main point is the position of the party and Pakatan Harapan which supports Mahathir as the seventh prime minister and me as the eighth prime minister,” he said.

The Harapan presidential council had in the last general election endorsed Mahathir as its leader on the condition that Anwar, who was at the time in prison, would succeed him before the end of his (Mahathir’s) term. No fixed timeline was provided.

However, Anwar’s rivals in PKR and in the opposition have allegedly worked to block the transition plan.

Asked if he will act against the rogue PKR MPs if he found out who they were, Anwar replied: “They will need to answer to the party and the Harapan leadership”.

He noted that there were various views on the transition plan but said the priority is ensuring the agreement made by the Harapan leadership is adhered to.

Asked if Harapan will now set a specific date for the transition, Anwar said the matter would be discussed during the Harapan presidential meeting on Feb 21.

PAS, meanwhile, had in recent weeks actively pushed for a “confidence vote” in Mahathir. The prime minister indicated that he appreciated the support but pointed out that he was already the premier.

The speculation of a plot was further fuelled by a Sarawak Report article claiming there was an effort to gather MPs and for them to sign statutory declarations (SDs) pledging support for Mahathir to stay on for a full term.

Yesterday, Mahathir said there were people who wanted him to stay on as prime minister for another “22 years” but assured that he would leave after the conclusion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in Kuala Lumpur in November.

PKR has 50 MPs in the 222-member Dewan Rakyat.

