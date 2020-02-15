‘BARBARIANS’ AT MAHATHIR’S GATE: DESPERATE TO BOARD THE BUS TO PUTRAJAYA, HADI & ZAHID – WITH THE HELP OF BERSATU ULTRAS & MAHATHIR ALLIES – PRESENT ‘PAKATAN NASIONAL’

THERE have been rumours of realignment of government to include parties that were soundly rejected by the people in GE14, dubbed “Pakatan Nasional”.

Whether or not such rumours are true remains to be seen but some publications seem to swear by it, a foregone conclusion in the not so distant horizon. Speculation is rife that there might be a collaboration between Pakatan Harapan with Umno and PAS.

PAS has announced the unprecedented step of moving a motion of confidence for the prime minister at the next parliamentary sitting in March.

Normally, the opposition moves a motion of no confidence as the confidence in the head of government is presumed. To move a motion of confidence serves no purpose as it would merely affirm the status quo ie that the prime minister does enjoy the confidence in Parliament.

But that is not what this motion proposed by PAS is about.

It is about finding a way into government, never mind that PAS has been hostile in its support of government bills. The MA63 bill last April when all PAS MPs abstained from voting comes to mind as an example of the party’s reluctance in supporting the government.

Suddenly, they want to support the prime minister.

Whether or not Umno joins this grouping remains to be seen but one thing is for certain. The complexion of PH today is very different from what it was on May 10, 2018.

A realignment is possible because there are no laws in this country outlawing party hopping. It is possible to have a different lineup in government after the votes are cast through political manoeuvring.

In the UK, there have been four successful motions of no confidence against the government since 1895, two of which resulted in the dissolution of parliament. The defeats of the government in 1895 and January 1924 led to the resignation of the government while the defeats in October 1924 and 1979 were followed by requests for a dissolution.

That has never happened here.

The reality of our system is that it is possible to defy the will of the rakyat through political manoeuvring after the vote is cast.

Did the rakyat vote for a possible Pakatan Nasional with the likes of Umno and PAS?

Did the rakyat vote for a new, better Malaysia?

Did the rakyat expect a “realignment” of the government they chose so soon after GE14?

We are here because of them, not because of anything else. They chose a new Malaysia. They dreamt of reforms.

If there are political manoeuvres in the background, it must stop now or we will face the wrath of the rakyat in the next elections.

We must respect the mandate of the people.

Ramkarpal Singh

Stay on as PM? ‘Mana boleh tahan’, says Dr M

KUALA LUMPUR— Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad acknowledged today the rumour that a majority of MPs could support a motion for him to stay on as prime minister for the remaining term.

But he reaffirmed his stance today: He will quit after chairing the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit here in November.

“I’m 94, in a few months, I’ll be 95. Mana boleh tahan? (how can I work that long?),” Malaysiakini quoted him as saying.

Dr Mahathir’s latest reassurance comes amid a purported plan to block a power transition that would see his former deputy Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim take over as prime minister.

Last week, Opposition party PAS said it would table a motion of confidence in support of Dr Mahathir’s leadership in the upcoming Lower House sitting, a move aimed at keeping the latter in office for the electoral term.

But both Dr Mahathir and Anwar have kept a united front, with the duo repeatedly issuing statements saying the transition of power will proceed as planned.

The former said today Anwar’s assertion yesterday that the succession had been outlined clearly in a letter is accurate. The two met in Putrajaya yesterday.

“I promised to step down after the Apec summit. I will keep my promise. I’m not involved in ‘kegiatan lain’ (other activities),” Malaysiakini quoted him as saying, referring to PAS’ plan to back his leadership in Parliament.

Anwar’s rivals have nursed a whisper campaign that suggests PAS could obtain a simple majority of 138 MPs to support the motion. There are 222 federal seats in the Lower House.

Dr Mahathir is currently in Langkawi, Kedah, for a work visit. MALAY MAIL

