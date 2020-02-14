MAHATHIR RUSHES TO TRUMPET 30-MINUTE TELEPHONE CONVERSATION WITH CHINA’S XI – AS IF IT WILL WIPE AWAY THE REPERCUSSIONS OF HIS DISASTROUS FIASCOES WITH MODI & TRUMP

Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has communicated his solidarity with China President Xi Jinping as Beijing battles Covid-19.

In a statement, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said the two world leaders spoke on the phone yesterday for more than half an hour.

“The two leaders spoke of mutual understanding and close cooperation to contain and overcome the epidemic, as well as to minimise its impact.

“The PM conveyed Malaysia’s solidarity and steadfast support for China, and expressed confidence in every effort being undertaken by President Xi and his government in this regard,” it said.

According to the ministry, Xi said that China would care for Malaysians in the country just they cared for their own citizens amidst the disease outbreak.

“President Xi appreciated Malaysia’s friendship and assistance, and assured that China has the strength to fight the Covid-19 outbreak, and would care for Malaysians and other people who are currently in China like their own citizens,” the statement read.

The latest statistics show that there have been 1,486 Covid-19 deaths worldwide, with 1,483 (99.8%) of these occurring in China.

Of the 65,209 reported cases, 64,627 (99.1%) are in China. Of the total number, 5,954 have recovered from the disease.

Malaysia has 19 cases of Covid-19 – six Malaysian citizens and 13 China nationals – and no deaths.

Three of the 13 China nationals have recovered from the disease.- MKINI

