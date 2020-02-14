NO WORRIES, BE HAPPY ANWAR – THE WRITING ON THE WALL IS CLEAR FOR MAHATHIR: AMANAH MINISTER MOCKS ‘BRAINS IN THEIR BACKSIDES’ HADI & CO – WHILE SABAH’S VUI KEONG & SARAWAK’S GPS ECHO HIS ‘DON’T BE DAFT’ CALL OVER PAS’ ‘CONFIDENCE MOTION’ TO PROP UP DR M AS PM

The proposed motion for a vote of confidence in Parliament in favour of the current honourable Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad is plagued with so many infirmities and loopholes.

One thing for sure is that such a motion is unheard of in any Westminster democracy. But PAS is well known for breaking new political ground in Malaysian politics.

Prior to the 14th general election, PAS was known to be the die-hard supporter of the then prime minister, Najib Abdul Razak. There were many instances depicting the initiatives taken by PAS in trying to salvage Najib from the onslaughts of the then opposition parties. Take, for example, the US Department of Justice’s (DoJ) suits against 1MDB in the US court.

It is an open secret that Najib was named in the DoJ’s summons as MO1. PAS, via its president, defended Najib to the hilt by severely condemning the DoJ. The suit was labelled as a form of foreign interference of the country’s sovereignty.

Being in opposition that time, PAS’ actions were rather mind-boggling in that PAS was more eager to launch its attack against other opposition parties, rather than against the then ruling elites.

When the government’s budget involving the Ministry of Consumer Affairs was narrowly defeated at the committee level in the Dewan Rakyat, the Good Samaritan salvaging the budget was none other than PAS. It happily rescued the ministry’s budget from being defeated by the opposition block by voting in favour of the budget. And the incident took place while PAS was still wearing the opposition badge. Can’t you see the utter weirdness?

The second bizarre incident in respect of the proposed motion of vote of confidence is this: There has never been, in political history, any opposition party moving a motion of vote of confidence in Parliament supporting the current PM, who comes from the rival party. This move by PAS is, at best unprecedented, and, at worst, comical.

It is, in my view, going against any constitutional or parliamentary convention. Thus, Anwar Ibrahim was absolutely right when he remarked that what PAS has been doing is merely to create unnecessary havoc to Pakatan Harapan. I could not agree more with such a proposition. After all, that is what PAS is good at – creating unnecessary havoc and political upheaval.

Finally, PAS seems to be alone in the whole ventures. Its new allies from Barisan Nasional (BN) are reported to have shown their political indifference to this entire political stunt. Impliedly, they seem to be against the very idea of having a vote of confidence in supporting the existing prime minister. Perhaps they are not even ready to be persistently viewed as a laughing stock par excellence.

By failing to gain the necessary support from its close allies, it seems to me that the level of confidence of the people to the new opposition blocks has been tremendously deteriorated. I firmly believe that there would be huge blame games among them after this drama. We just have to wait and see.

Now, it seems that the people have started to question the viability and the survivability of this so-called powerful alternative to Harapan, popularly known as the Muafakat Nasional.

How are they going to reach any political consensus in future? How are they going to agree on the many thorny issues, such as the issues of distribution of seats, a common manifesto, a common logo, the candidate to be prime minister, the hudud issue, etc?

MOHAMED HANIPA MAIDIN, the Member of Parliament for Sepang, is Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department. – MKINI

There’s no provision for such a move, says Wan Junaidi

KUCHING: It would be futile for PAS to move a vote of confidence in the Prime Minister as there is no provision for such a motion to be successfully tabled in the Dewan Rakyat, says a senior Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) lawmaker Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

The Santubong MP said there was no provision in the Federal Constitution, Houses of Parliament (Powers and Privileges) Act or parliamentary Standing Orders on tabling a motion of confidence or of no confidence against the government or Prime Minister.

However, he said an ordinary motion could be tabled by giving notice to the Speaker, which would be classified as a private member’s motion and take a back seat to the government’s business.

“Under the Standing Orders, the daily functions of the government are to be given priority. The private member’s motion would continue to be stuck in the order paper daily but would never get the chance to be tabled and debated.

“Hundreds of such motions have ended up in Parliament records without being tabled and debated.

“Under the circumstances, I do not see how the motion could reach the debating stage in the Dewan Rakyat unless it was made by a minister. But which minister would want to table the motion, unless it is agreed by the Prime Minister and the Cabinet? Then it would become a government motion, ” Wan Junaidi, a former Dewan Rakyat deputy speaker, said.

PAS plans to table a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership in the Dewan Rakyat next month.

According to the party’s deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, the move is a unanimous decision by the party’s central leadership council.

Tuan Ibrahim said PAS wanted the bickering on whether Dr Mahathir had the confidence of the august House to stop once and for all.

Wan Junaidi also said that even if a motion of confidence was tabled, debated and voted upon, it would serve no purpose.

“There is nothing in the Constitution or Standing Orders to comply with whatever the result (of the motion is).”

He added that it was never intended by the framers of the Constitution or Standing Orders to have a motion of confidence or no confidence in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Thus the result would not end in the government falling, except to show whether the Prime Minister has the support or not of the majority of the House, ” he said. – ANN

PAS should support MA63 motion if it truly supports Dr M, says Liew

Opposition parties, particularly PAS, should support the amendment to the Federal Constitution to make Sabah and Sarawak equal partners in Malaysia, pursuant to the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) if they truly support the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad. In making this call today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Liew Vui Keong said such a show of support would be better compared to the suggestion by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man to table a vote of confidence in Mahathir when Parliament convenes next month. “I think this is the best opportunity for them to show support for Mahathir as prime minister,” Liew said to the media after attending an event here. He said the task force established to enable the government to look into the implementation of MA63, had been operational for 11 months, and as a result, consensus had been reached between the Federal Government and the Sabah and Sarawak state governments, with regard to 17 out of 21 issues related to MA63. The minister added that a special committee chaired by Mahathir, with the Chief Ministers of Sabah and Sarawak respectively as members, and the Prime Minister’s Department serving as secretariat, will monitor the implementation of all decisions agreed upon. On another matter, Liew said the special committee to review alternative sentences to the mandatory death penalty, was expected to present its findings to Parliament next month. Over the last four months, he said the committee had gone to seven states, meeting with all relevant stakeholders including the family members of victims, as well as inmates who are on death row. Liew said the committee had also come up with recommendations on action to be taken in reference to 1,305 prisoners currently on death row. On proposed amendments to the Road Transport Act 1987, to provide for stiffer penalties, which the Cabinet had recently agreed to in principle, he said these included imprisonment for up to 20 years for offenders found guilty of driving dangerously or under the influence of alcohol or drugs. In a Bernama report earlier today, Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said his ministry was awaiting draft amendments to the act, from the Attorney General’s Chambers. – Bernama

