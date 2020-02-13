THE ISSUE IS – DO MAHATHIR’S CRONIES CARE ABOUT HIS REPUTATION? PAS VOTE WILL ONLY EMBARRASS DR M, PKR LEADER EXPOSES HADI’S ‘PERSONAL AGENDA’ BEHIND ‘CONFIDENCE MOTION’ – EVEN AS PRO-MAHATHIR GROUP DECRIES ‘SURVIVAL POLITICKING’ AMONG PAKATAN’S OWN MPs, WANTS TOP COUNCIL TO DECIDE ON SUCCESSION

POLITICIANS must prepare the country to face the impending economic slowdown instead of jostling for positions and power, said a veterans group.

National Patriots Association (Patriot) president Mohamed Arshad Raji slammed the irresponsible behaviour of opposition politicians who are eager to form a government through the back door.

He also aimed his attack at Pakatan Harapan politicians who are preoccupied with survival politicking.

“Umbrellas for the impending gloomy economic situation must be ready, starting yesteryear, not now.

“Patriot would like to see all our politicians get cracking and quit the disgusting politicking of scheming for premiership succession,” he said in a statement.

“Patriot had time and again appealed to our politicians to stop the politicking of premiership succession.

“Allow the PH presidential council to decide on the matter.”

He said Patriot viewed the rumoured issue of the secret formation of Pakatan National government as unthinkable.

“If it is true, then it is a betrayal of the rakyat’s aspirations.”

PM confidence vote based on Hadi’s personal agenda – PKR man