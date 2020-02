NO, ANWAR – DON’T OFFER MAHATHIR ANOTHER 6 MONTHS, HE WAS ALWAYS MEANT TO BE ONLY AN ‘INTERIM PM’ AS HE HIMSELF ADMITS: MAHATHIR PM SEMENTARA, ANWAR PM SEBENAR

SHAH ALAM: Pakatan Harapan leaders have unanimously decided that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) will be the coalition’s candidate for the Prime Minister’s post if the pact makes it to Putrajaya.

The announcement was made by Pakatan secretariat chief Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah. Saifuddin named Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail as the candidate for the deputy prime minister’s post.

The agreement also stipulated that Pakatan will apply for a royal pardon for PKR adviser Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim if the coalition wrests Putrajaya from Barisan.

Anwar will be made the prime minister if the royal pardon is obtained.

The agreement of cooperation was signed by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Pribumi) chairman Dr Mahathir, PKR president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah, Pribumi president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, DAP chairman Tan Kok Wai and Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Mohamad Sabu.

The Pakatan member parties also agreed to limit the tenure of the prime minister to two terms.

The leaders also agreed to allocating 52 seats to Pribumi, 51 seats to PKR, 35 seats to DAP and 27 seats to Amanah. – THE STAR

