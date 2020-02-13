BOMBSHELL – IT GETS HOTTER FOR MAHATHIR: ZAHID THE ONE SECRETLY LOBBYING MPs TO SIGN SDs SUPPORTING DR M AS PM, REVEALS SACKED UMNO MAN – EVEN AS NEWS BREAKS DR M’S BROTHER-IN-LAW A WITNESS IN ZAHID’S CBT TRIAL

SACKED Umno member Lokman Noor Adam has claimed that party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has collected statutory declarations from the party’s members of Parliament to support Dr Mahathir Mohamad as prime minister.

He alleged that Zahid collected the SDs from the party’s MPs after the Supreme Council meeting last week.

“Zahid had lobbied some of the Umno MPs to sign the SDs to support Dr Mahathir. These SDs are with Dr Mahathir now,” he said this evening.

Lokman also said the party decided to sack him at the meeting after he questioned Zahid’s eagerness to support Dr Mahathir.

Lokman, who was also a Supreme Council member, had previously hit out at Zahid for backing PAS’ stand in supporting Dr Mahathir to remain as prime minister.

It was also reported today that there is a movement to collect SDs from MPs to ensure Dr Mahathir serves out the remainder of his term and does not hand over the reins to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

In another development, Lokman said he has received a letter from the party on his sacking.

He said he is consulting his lawyers whether to appeal against the decision. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Siti Hasmah’s brother testifies in Zahid’s trial

General Mohamed Hashim Mohd Ali (Rtd), the brother of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s wife Dr Siti Hasmah Ali, testified in the trial of former deputy premier Ahmad Zahid Hamidi at the Kuala Lumpur High Court today.

Hashim, who is the chairperson and shareholder of Datasonic Group Berhad (DGB), was the 29th witness.

In his testimony, Hashim said he had signed several letters addressed to former premier Najib Abdul Razak and Zahid, who was also the then home minister.

Among them was a letter to Zahid in 2014 informing him that DGB was interested in supplying the chips for Malaysian passports.

The letter, according to Hashim, also contained DGB’s suggestion for the government to save as much as RM75 million for a period of five years.

The retired general also told the court that he inked another letter to Zahid to obtain a letter of acceptance from the government on DGB’s offer to supply 12.5 million chips to be embedded in the passports.

The proceedings today took place before judge Collin Lawrence Sequerah.

During cross-examination, Hashim agreed with Zahid’s defence counsel Ahmad Zaidi Zainal’s suggestion that the contract is not a new contract, but an old contract that can be extended.

For the record, Datasonic Technologies Sdn Bhd (DTSB) was previously awarded a contract to supply passports, alongside Iris and Percetakan Keselamatan Nasional Sdn Bhd.

Hashim also agreed with Ahmad Zaidi that although the contract was “extended” during Ahmad Zahid’s tenure as home minister, the award of the original contract in 2012 took place before he became home minister.

However, during re-examination by deputy public persecutor Gan Peng Kun, Hashim said his statement that the DTSB contract had been extended was merely his personal view.

“It is a personal interpretation that it is an extension of contract […]

“Perhaps we should ask the Finance Ministry whether this is a new contract or an extension,” he said, noting that the ministry is responsible for approving contracts awarded through direct negotiation. – MKINI

