MOTHER OF ALL SELLOUTS – PAKATAN NASIONAL BOILS DOWN TO ‘STOP ANWAR AT ALL COSTS’: THE ONLY WINNERS WILL BE THE BERSATU CRONIES NOW IN CHARGE OF THE GRAVY TRAIN, NAJIB, ZAHID, HADI & CO – WHILE PKR, DAP & AMANAH WILL ALL BE HIT

FEBRUARY 8 came and went, and Pakatan Harapan is still in charge.

Since the change of government following the 2018 elections, the rumour mill has been working overtime, churning out conspiracy after conspiracy – the administration crumbling, DAP and/or Amanah getting booted out of the ruling pact, Anwar Ibrahim being prevented from taking over, and on it goes.

After years of pussyfooting around the creation of a “harmonious” coalition, PAS and Umno have come up with an almost monoethnic and monoreligious alliance. They are banging the gong and playing up racial and religious sentiments, setting fires that PH has had to spend much time and energy putting out, taking away its focus from governing.

Dr Mahathir Mohamad himself hasn’t been spared. Months before the elections, PAS and Umno were already discrediting him on TV and radio, in newspapers and online. They questioned his ability to lead at his age, culminating in a talk show where a famous celebrity trainer was paired with a Universiti Utara Malaysia political science lecturer to discuss the good doctor’s health.

The detractors went after Dr Mahathir’s family and friends, too, plastering posters of his two sons, and stalwarts Daim Zainuddin and Rafidah Aziz.

When all that failed, they called Dr Mahathir a traitor to his blood and heritage, and PH a one-term government that would soon fall.

Despite PH allowing more open criticism by increasing press freedom and allowing, to some extent, the civil service and government-linked entities to disagree with it, the seats of power remain occupied by the same four parties, and for the most part, the same leaders who won the 2018 polls.

Now, PAS and Umno – the lynchpin “Pakatan Nasional” parties – are clamouring in “support” of the prime minister. Presumably, the grass is green once more, and Dr Mahathir is young again.

Umno raised the matter in a Supreme Council meeting, and PAS’ highest decision-making body, too, discussed it.

The extent and scope of this backing is anyone’s guess. What sort of support they, as opposition parties, can offer is also a question mark.

As Dr Mahathir rightly pointed out, he is already the PM. He has control over the executive and government machinery, and largely strong support from his coalition.

The only card that PAS and Umno can hope to play is their claim to the Malay heartland vote, offering stability and legitimacy – in short, Malay endorsement – to the government.

That the community’s support for PH is dwindling is, ironically, because of these two parties.

MCA and MIC, meanwhile, will be reduced to the “unwanted” kids from a previous unhappy marriage.

On the surface, the Umno grassroots do not seem to like the idea of a new pact. Some leaders have even been threatened with the sack for speaking out.

But these members have nothing to lose. The ones most affected by a loss of power (and funds) would be the sitting reps and former warlords who need resources to keep their followers happy and their base intact.

PAS’ endgame is a little bit harder to read. The Islamists have opposed any alliance led by Dr Mahathir. Their conservative, sometimes sectarian approach to politics is often at odds with the PM’s inclusive, sometimes divide-and-conquer style.

Anwar, though, has always had a soft spot for the party, and the feeling appeared to have been reciprocated. Up till the Kajang Move, PAS’ relationship with PKR had been rather cordial. Hence, what looks like a “stop Anwar at all costs” campaign on their part seems quite strange.

Regardless of the political logic behind it, this new alliance, if it materialises, will only cause more harm than good.

Amanah and Bersatu will see themselves swallowed whole by the influx of Umno and PAS folk. Power and positions will need to be shared, dwarfing their influence and status. DAP and PKR will find it hard to explain to their support base, particularly the Chinese, who will see this as a betrayal.

Things won’t be easy on Umno and PAS’ side of the fence, either. How do you embrace the government that you have accused of selling out the people? After promising to defend the public from such an administration, does this not make you the bigger sellout?

There have been enough February 8s.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

