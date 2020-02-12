MAHATHIR TO CALL FOR SNAP ELECTION AS HE LOSES CONTROL OF HIS OWN ‘CHESS GAME’? DR M PROPAGANDISTS NOW CLAIM MAHATHIR WOULD NEVER HAND POWER TO THE LIKES OF HADI & CO, NAJIB & ZAHID – YET CALLING A ‘SNAP GE ‘ NOW TO ‘RESET’ THE POLITICAL GROUND IS AS GOOD AS HANDING THE GOVT BACK TO UMNO & PAS

A Snap Election?

Sarawak Report has learned from separate reliable sources that the usual suspects have been rounding up their networks of MPs in an attempt to overturn the outcome of the election.

Over the last 48 hours MPs loyal to UMNO, PAS, Bersatu and Azmin Ali have been pressured to fly in from all corners to KL to sign a so-called SD or statutory declaration to support the continuance of 95 year old Dr Mahathir as prime minister until the next election, in a direct defiance of the Harapan coalition pact to transfer power to Anwar Ibrahim.

As to how the proposed SD will actually be used it is clear that many of the MPs who are being strong-armed into signing it are unclear. Rumours abound that if sufficient numbers are obtained the organisers intend to march themselves to the palace to attempt to get the Agong to acquiesce – an ‘effective coup’ as one angry Harapan MP described the move to Sarawak Report.

The King might well insist in such circumstances that any such decision be made through Parliament, where it is now acknowledged the same agitators are already setting about attempting to raise a motion at the coming session.

PAS yesterday conceeded that bringing such a ‘Confidence Vote’ is their present plan. They are working together with at least a good chunk of UMNO, who see it as the best way to take back control of government by splitting the prime minister from the coalition that backed him at the election (in return for his pledge to Anwar and a reform manifesto).

That way they would hope to keep Najib and a number of themselves out of jail altogether or at the very worst to ensure Harapan loses the next election, enabling them to reverse their sentences and seize back power.

PAS leaders have described such manoeuvres as legitimate under the rules of parliamentary democracy, the deception of voters in their view being incidental as long as no one can prove the inducements offered. However, there are numerous major obstacles to them realising their fond scenario, not least that any such motion is unlikely to reach the top of the order paper unless it receives notice of backing by the Government as official business.

This would force Dr Mahathir to publicly admit he is supportive of these manoeuvres by the opposition parties and malcontents in Harapan whilst at the same time risking defeat given the apparent fine balance of MPs – each side claims it has managed to gain a majority of supporters.

It would therefore seem clear that the main reason for rounding up these SDs is that the plotters hope to be able to thereby nail down their numbers and strengthen their hand to tempt the prime minister to give them their day in Parliament.

What Dr Mahathir would gain from such a move remains hard to ascertain. He would immediately confirm existing fears over his willingness to betray the voters who put him in power, create fury and emnity among MPs from his own coalition and place himself at the mercy of the very schemers and alleged criminals he returned to politics in order to bring to account.

PKR collaborators, such as Azmin Ali, would find themselves small fish in the new political pond… swimming amongst sharks.

The winners would be Najib, Rosmah, Hisahamuddin, Zahid and Hadi’s PAS, which is why these are the main players behind the SD. How many of the MPs signing up were voted into office to help those folks will eventually become clear if and when this secret exercise eventually becomes public. Sarawak Report is aware that this is in fact the second such exercise – a raft of signatures remain hostage to exposure on a previous SD document that has already been signed but as yet not used.

Compared to criticism and perceived disrespect to the high and mighty, there could surely be no better example of genuine seditious intent than to over throw the decisions of the people in a democracy as this SD seeks to do?

My comments : This is all wasted anxiety.

To think that Dr Mahathir would ever place his fate in the hands of morons like Hadi Awang and the clowns from Pas is a huge underestimation of Dr M’s chess game and also a huge overestimation of PAS.

Bear in mind that in the historical event when the BN was defeated in the 2018 elections, after a 62 year run in power ie when the BN was the least popular, the pas-pis-pus turned in one of their worse performances ever, winning only 18 parliamentary seats. In the previous election they did better (with 21 seats??)



So even at the heights of the BNs unpopularity, the PAS proved to be even less popular. And their popularity has now shrunk even more. It is the PAS who are most certainly looking for a lifeline. Sadly for them the lebai malang hold no trump cards up their turbans.



The horse trading is indeed going on. Few principles will be sacrificed because there were few to begin with.



No matter which side you are on, all sides need a serious reset. A snap election may be needed and it may be headed our way.



All this because one limp noodle could not handle one “Can I advise you something“.