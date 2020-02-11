LUCKILY NO BY-ELECTION – OR DAP WILL BE DRAGGED DOWN BY MAHATHIR’S UNPOPULARITY: PUJUT REP DR TING LOSES STATE SEAT DESPITE HAVING RENOUNCED PAST DUAL CITIZENSHIP
KUCHING: Democratic Action Party’s Dr Ting Tiong Choon has been disqualified as the assemblyman for Pujut following the Federal Court decision in Putrajaya today over the Sarawak State Legislative Assembly’s action against him due to his past dual citizenship.
The decision of the Court of Appeal and the Kuching High Court that reinstated Dr Ting as Pujut assemblyman were set aside in a seven to two majority decision this morning.
The Federal Court found that the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) has the power to disqualify Ting as a member for having dual citizenship despite him renouncing it before contesting in the last state election.
BORNEO POST
