Claims of PH, GPS reps backing opposition group baseless: Anwar

FROM ‘SUPER COALITION’ OF MALAY PARTIES, PAKATAN NASIONAL BECOMES ‘KEEP MAHATHIR IN POWER FOREVER’: THE DIRTY, UNSCRUPULOUS TRUTH REVEALED AS GRAND AGENDA FOR MALAY UNITY FIZZLES WITH A WHIMPER – ONLY TO BE ‘MAGICALLY’ TRANSFORMED BY MAHATHIR’S CRONIES, POLITICAL LACKEYS & TOOLS INTO ‘CONFIDENCE MOTION’ TO KEEP HIM PROPPED UP AS PM
PETALING JAYA: All three parties – Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM), PAS and Umno – have something to take away by forming an alliance but this will still be insufficient for them to take over the country’s administration.
A realistic shot at power is only possible with the cooperation of the parties in Sabah and Sarawak.
Together, they will be able to form a “super coalition” of Malay-based parties and be in a position to form the government, according to political analysts who spoke to theSun yesterday.
Umno will have the most to gain by working with PPBM and PAS, said Universiti Malaya Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi.
“It sees cooperation with the other two parties as a way to survive,” he said.
He pointed out that the party would have already seen the benefits of its cooperation with PAS, so it would only make sense to include PPBM.
PAS, on the other hand, prefers to have Mahathir serve out his full term as premier rather than hand the baton over to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to whom the post had earlier been promised.
Even PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang has already said he would back an alliance with PPBM and Umno in a coalition that has been informally named Pakatan Nasional.
The benefit for PPBM would be that it gets to keep the top job, at least until the next general election.
However, even if the alliance pans out, the three parties will have only 86 seats among themselves, still short of the 112 needed for a simple majority in Parliament.
That would call for an attempt to woo the Malay or bumiputra-based parties in Sabah and Sarawak.
If successful, it would get PPBM the magic number of 112.
While Anwar waits in the wings, Mahathir has lately said that the issue of who will be the prime minister would ultimately be decided in the Dewan Rakyat.
Awang Azman said such backing for PPBM in general, and Mahathir in particular, may materialise only as “yea” votes in Parliament rather than a formal coalition.
“Should there be a move for a vote of confidence in Mahathir continuing as prime minister, I believe the three parties will cooperate,” he said.
Mahathir himself has dismissed the possibility of PPBM pulling out of Pakatan Harapan.
Universiti Utara Malaysia’s Prof Dr Mohd Azizuddin Mohd Sani pointed out that Anwar would have to get the support of at least 112 MPs to ensure that his ambition to become prime minister is not scuttled.
“But with the crisis within PKR, it is possible that some might vote against him should there be a motion of no confidence.”
In the end, he added, Anwar might have to reach a compromise with the opposing factions within his party or seek support from opposition members.
While Anwar (R) waits in the wings, Mahathir has lately said that the issue of who will be the prime minister would ultimately be decided in the Dewan Rakyat. -THE SUN DAILY
Claims of PH, GPS reps backing opposition group baseless: Anwar
SEREMBAN: Claims that several members of parliament from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) are supporters of the opposition-membered Muafakat Nasional political cooperation are baseless.
PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim (pix) said such talk was merely a propaganda strategy by the opposition.
“A few of the opposition leaders have been selling that idea … they claim they are six from Amanah (backing Muafakat Nasional), but from what we have checked, its untrue … so this is another lie in their psychological war effort. Another 15 it seemed were from PKR, and I personally checked, also untrue … what I can say for sure is that the numbers are extreme and exaggerated, and not true.
“So, their (opposition) claims do not hold water and their attempt to link this with Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) and (Prime Minister) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not a good thing to do,” he told reporters here today.
According to the claims, 18 GPS members are also said to be backing Muafakat Nasional.
As for Muafakat Nasional itself, Anwar questioned the need for such a cooperation as the opposition, Umno in particular, had before this been given the mandate to rule for 62 years.
“I have no objections (to Muafakat Nasional) … but the question here is, what is the purpose? The opposition claim they are championing the Malays, but they had been given 62 years, and secondly this movement is being funded by several people facing serious corruption cases in court,” he said.
Earlier, Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, attended a casual gathering with members of the Pro Reformis 98 group. Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar and State PKR chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun was also present. — Bernama
THE SUN DAILY / BERNAMA
