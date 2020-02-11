‘MOVE THE MOTION FIRST & WE’LL SEE’ – UMNO LEAVES PAS HANGING, DASHES BERSATU’S HOPES ON MAHATHIR ‘CONFIDENCE MOTION’ – EVEN AS ITS FALLEN PRESIDENT ZAHID TRIES TO GIVE IMPRESSION MOVE ‘GAINING TRACTION – BUT IF SUPREME COUNCIL KICKED OUT HIS SELF-SERVING ‘PAKATAN NASIONAL’, WHY SHOULD THEY ORDER UMNO’S 38 MPs TO VOTE EN-BLOC TO KEEP A RIVAL LEADER AS PM?
Umno has yet to decide its stand on a “vote of confidence” motion planned by PAS in the Dewan Rakyat this March to support Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership.
Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, however, told reporters last night that he was informed of the move by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.
Mohamad said the vote of confidence issue would be brought to Umno’s attention and a decision would be made in due time.
“That (motion) is by PAS […] We will discuss it at Umno’s level, we will decide when the time comes.
“The issue of whether we support or otherwise does not arise […] the motion has yet to be moved, and any decision will be made when the time comes,” Mohamad told reporters after a Muafakat Nasional central committee meeting at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur last night.
Also present were Tuan Ibrahim, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa.
Last Saturday, Tuan Ibrahim at a joint press conference with Takiyuddin announced that PAS will move for a “vote of confidence” motion in the Dewan Rakyat to support Mahathir’s leadership and for him to serve as prime minister until the end of his five-year term.
The PAS men claimed that their decision was made after several parties had “expressed dissatisfaction” with the prime minister’s leadership but a no-confidence motion had not been filed yet.
Yesterday, Mahathir thanked PAS for its gesture but said he is “already the prime minister”.
What is Pakatan Nasional?
Asked whether the meeting had discussed speculations on a Pakatan Nasional pact involving Umno and Bersatu, Mohamad said the party’s focus is only on current ties with PAS.
“What is Pakatan Nasional? I don’t know about it, we never discussed about Pakatan Nasional, we are Muafakat Nasional,” he said briefly.
In an earlier statement, Mohamad had lamented about the level of politicking in the country, stressing that it is Malaysia that requires a vote of confidence.
“If Malaysia fails to resolve the crisis of confidence which it is facing, Malaysia will continue to remain as a mediocre country,” said the former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar.
Speculations over the rumoured tie-up were fueled last week after former Umno man Lokman Noor Adam had targeted party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for allegedly wanting to work with Mahathir.
Lokman, who has since been sacked from Umno, also leaked an audio recording allegedly of Zahid expressing intentions to save Umno as he does not want the opposition party to be “left behind”.
Zahid previously told Malaysiakini that talk about Umno working together with Bersatu was only a rumour which was not even discussed during the supreme council meeting. – MKINI
Umno: We will vote as one
PETALING JAYA: The proposal by PAS to bring a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Parliament has gained traction with Umno MPs, whose leaders said that it would vote as one bloc.
Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the party’s supreme council would decide on how all 38 of its MPs should vote “when the time comes”.
Although Umno and PAS are in a collaboration called Muafakat Nasional, Zahid, who is Bagan Datuk MP, said the party would decide on its own whether its MPs would be voting for or against the vote of confidence in Dr Mahathir.
“Umno will decide when the time comes. Our party and MPs work together as one, not as separate units, ” he said yesterday.
PAS leaders presented their proposal of the vote of confidence as well as their reasons to Umno at a Muafakat Nasional meeting last night.
Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is Barisan Nasional Opposition leader in Parliament, said Umno MPs must abide by what is decided by the party as a whole.
“In Dewan Rakyat, we (MPs) are called not by our names but by our parliamentary seats (which we represent as Barisan/Umno MPs). This means we must follow whatever decision that is made by the party, ” said Ismail, who is Bera MP.
Ismail and Zahid were asked to comment on the proposal by PAS that it will table a vote of confidence in Dr Mahathir in the next Parliamentary session, slated to begin on March 9.
For Pakatan Harapan, its MPs are split between respecting a directive from the coalition’s presidential council or following their own preference when deciding if they would vote for Dr Mahathir in the Dewan Rakyat.
Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, who is Kota Raja MP, said that he would take the “Pakatan stand” on the vote of confidence.
However, he did not elaborate what the “Pakatan stand” means or how the Pakatan vote will be decided.
Ampang MP Zuraida Kamaru-ddin, who is now on leave as PKR vice-president, said that she would definitely vote “Yes” if PAS goes ahead to table the vote of confidence in Dr Mahathir.
Selayang PKR MP William Leong said PAS’ proposal was a “trap”.
“Is PAS trying to trap us into voting against the PM who is one of our own? We should not play along and get caught in this game the Opposition is playing, ” he added.
Leong, however, did not say how he would vote.
Alor Gajah MP Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Md Yusof from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia said as he was from Dr Mahathir’s party, he would definitely support his leader.
PAS announced on Saturday that their MPs will table a vote of confidence in the Dewan Rakyat for Dr Mahathir when Parliament convenes next month.
The Islamist party also said that all of its 18 MPs would give Dr Mahathir their full support to ensure he could complete his full term as the prime minister without having to hand over the baton to his successor mid-term.
The tabling of the vote of confidence was decided unanimously by the PAS central leadership council during its monthly meeting.
In recent months, the “numbers game” has been dominating the political scene as the issue of Dr Mahathir’s planned transition to his successor Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim hots up.
Under the Federal Constitution, the King will appoint one MP which he believes can garner at least a simple majority in the Dewan Rakyat to become the prime minister.
The Constitution is, however, silent on whether the votes in support for the PM should be from the Opposition or the ruling government party.
Dr Mahathir had said that he felt as if he was “floating” with the support from PAS.
But he maintained that he did not need the vote of confidence as he is already the prime minister. – ANN
MKINI / ANN
.