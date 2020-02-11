‘MOVE THE MOTION FIRST & WE’LL SEE’ – UMNO LEAVES PAS HANGING, DASHES BERSATU’S HOPES ON MAHATHIR ‘CONFIDENCE MOTION’ – EVEN AS ITS FALLEN PRESIDENT ZAHID TRIES TO GIVE IMPRESSION MOVE ‘GAINING TRACTION – BUT IF SUPREME COUNCIL KICKED OUT HIS SELF-SERVING ‘PAKATAN NASIONAL’, WHY SHOULD THEY ORDER UMNO’S 38 MPs TO VOTE EN-BLOC TO KEEP A RIVAL LEADER AS PM?

Umno has yet to decide its stand on a “vote of confidence” motion planned by PAS in the Dewan Rakyat this March to support Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s leadership.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan, however, told reporters last night that he was informed of the move by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

Mohamad said the vote of confidence issue would be brought to Umno’s attention and a decision would be made in due time.

“That (motion) is by PAS […] We will discuss it at Umno’s level, we will decide when the time comes.

“The issue of whether we support or otherwise does not arise […] the motion has yet to be moved, and any decision will be made when the time comes,” Mohamad told reporters after a Muafakat Nasional central committee meeting at Umno’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur last night.

Also present were Tuan Ibrahim, PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan and Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa.

Last Saturday, Tuan Ibrahim at a joint press conference with Takiyuddin announced that PAS will move for a “vote of confidence” motion in the Dewan Rakyat to support Mahathir’s leadership and for him to serve as prime minister until the end of his five-year term.

The PAS men claimed that their decision was made after several parties had “expressed dissatisfaction” with the prime minister’s leadership but a no-confidence motion had not been filed yet.

Yesterday, Mahathir thanked PAS for its gesture but said he is “already the prime minister”.

What is Pakatan Nasional?

Asked whether the meeting had discussed speculations on a Pakatan Nasional pact involving Umno and Bersatu, Mohamad said the party’s focus is only on current ties with PAS.

“What is Pakatan Nasional? I don’t know about it, we never discussed about Pakatan Nasional, we are Muafakat Nasional,” he said briefly.

In an earlier statement, Mohamad had lamented about the level of politicking in the country, stressing that it is Malaysia that requires a vote of confidence.

“If Malaysia fails to resolve the crisis of confidence which it is facing, Malaysia will continue to remain as a mediocre country,” said the former Negeri Sembilan menteri besar.

Speculations over the rumoured tie-up were fueled last week after former Umno man Lokman Noor Adam had targeted party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for allegedly wanting to work with Mahathir.

Lokman, who has since been sacked from Umno, also leaked an audio recording allegedly of Zahid expressing intentions to save Umno as he does not want the opposition party to be “left behind”.

Zahid previously told Malaysiakini that talk about Umno working together with Bersatu was only a rumour which was not even discussed during the supreme council meeting. – MKINI

Umno: We will vote as one