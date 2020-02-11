AHEAD OF MEETING TO DISCUSS MAHATHIR ‘CONFIDENCE VOTE’, MAT HASAN GIVES PAS & BERSATU A TONGUE LASHING: ‘STOP POLITICKING, MALAYSIA IS THE ONE THAT NEEDS A CONFIDENCE VOTE’ – INDEED IT’S CERTAINLY NOT A 94-YEAR-OLD MACHIAVELLI PM OR HIS CRONIES WHO WANT TO CLING ON THAT NEED THE SUPPORT OF MPs

PAS has formally notified Umno that it intends to table a motion of support for the leadership of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, said Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan.

According to Mohamad, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man made the intention known at its muafakat nasional steering committee meeting tonight.

“Tuan Ibrahim raised it at tonight’s meeting. We want to know what this is about and we have taken note. It will now be discussed by Umno.

“We will make a decision when the time is right,” he told reporters at Umno headquarters in Putra World Trade Centre tonight.

Mohamad said the meeting did not discuss working with Dr Mahathir Mohamad or forming a new coalition, Pakatan Nasional, with PAS.

On Sunday, PAS said it will be discussing with Umno at its muafakat nasional monthly meeting today its proposal to move for a vote of confidence in Dr Mahathir.

Tuan Ibrahim said a vote of confidence should be put through in Parliament due to the political instability caused by the agreement to hand over the post of prime minister to Anwar Ibrahim.

Tuan Ibrahim said the proposal was private, could be taken by any MP and it was up to the house to accept or reject it. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Stop politicking, M’sia is the one that needs a confidence vote – Mat Hasan

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has lamented about the level of politicking in the country, stressing that it is Malaysia that requires a vote of confidence.

This is after PAS revealed that it plans to move a vote of confidence for Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad when the Dewan Rakyat convenes next week.

“Recently, there has been a lot of politicking in Malaysia, so much so that we forget the country is facing several critical challenges.

“Malaysia is the one that needs the confidence vote. If Malaysia fails to resolve the crisis of confidence which it is facing, Malaysia will continue to remain as a mediocre country,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad (above) is the second Umno leader who has been less than enthusiastic about PAS’ proposal.

Last Saturday, Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa had said the party did not want to be a busybody in Pakatan Harapan’s affairs in response to the proposed vote of confidence.

PAS’ proposal comes amid its attempt to drum up the possibility of a Malay-only or bumiputera-only coalition, dubbed as “Pakatan Nasional”, which will supposedly include some parties from Pakatan Harapan.

However, Mahathir today thanked PAS for its gesture but said he is “already the prime minister”.

Mohamad, in his statement today, said Malaysia needs a radical plan to ensure economic sustainability.

He pointed out that the novel coronavirus outbreak has had an unprecedented impact on global economic growth.

“Economic growth in various sectors will slow down, particularly in the tourism and services sector,” Mohamad said.

He also raised Malaysia’s strained relations with India due to Mahathir’s position on Kashmir, adding that Pakistan, which has expressed willingness to help Malaysia, is not a substitute.

Mohamad said the plunge in oil price due to the slowing global economic activity from the novel coronavirus also means that Malaysia’s revenue, which is also reliant on oil, will be affected.

“Investors are also very cautious as they are not confident with the middle-term and long-term political stability of Malaysia.

“To date, we have also not seen the implementation of the Shared Prosperity policy and an agenda that prioritises (economic) growth.

“Malaysia is facing two major crisis – firstly, the lack of an economic plan that is crisis-proof and secondly, the absence of an economic team that is truly capable in stimulating the economy,” he added.

As such, he urged Malaysians to focus on these immediate challenges.

“Stop politicking. Malaysia needs solutions to various problems and it rests upon all of us, not only some of us.” – MKINI

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MKINI

.