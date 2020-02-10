IT’S NOT OVER – THE WORST IS COMING: GUAN ENG NOW WARNS OF ‘CLEAR & PRESENT DANGER’ FROM PAKATAN NASIONAL – EVEN AS CUNNING MAHATHIR, WITHOUT BLINKING AN EYE, THANKS PAS FOR ‘CONFIDENCE MOTION’ PROPOSAL

A BACKDOOR Barisan Nasional-PAS government will pose a “clear and present danger” to the Malaysian way of life, especially for non-Muslims, warned Lim Guan Eng today.

The DAP secretary-general said the so-called “Pakatan Nasional” government will be a Muslim-dominated administration that is openly hostile to non-Muslims, the federal constitution and the country’s democratic institutions.

“Pakatan Nasional poses a clear and present danger to the Malaysian way of life, following PAS leaders’ clear and unequivocal declaration that they do not want non-Muslims as ministers, especially in key posts like (head of the) Finance Ministry, even though there is no such prohibition in the federal constitution,” he said in a statement.

Lim, who holds the finance portfolio, said such divisive and destructive politics are consistent with the racist statements made by PAS and Umno leaders, and condoned by non-Malay BN components MCA and MIC.

Pakatan Nasional is the name given to a new pact that will see PAS and Umno backing Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Bersatu.

Under the alliance, DAP and Anwar Ibrahim’s PKR will be replaced by other parties to form a new government.

Lim said PAS previously opposed funding for vernacular schools, boycotted non-Muslim products and businesses, and showed contempt for the religious celebrations and practices of non-Muslims.

The Bagan MP also hit out at The Star newspaper and Chinese daily Sin Chew Jit Poh for touting Pakatan Nasional as the new government despite knowing that it will stamp out the rights of non-Malay-Muslims.

“Further, PAS leaders’ unbridled hostility towards the West and modern technology will usher in a dark age for Malaysians in Kelantan, where the only modern things are luxury Mercedes-Benz cars, and where leaders getting RM50,000 bonuses is more important than the ability to pay the salaries of their own civil servants.”

He said Pakatan Harapan is the only coalition that represents all Malaysians, and firmly rejects racists and religious extremists.

PKR president Anwar has dismissed as lies rumours of defections by PH lawmakers to form a coalition government comprising largely of Bersatu, Umno and PAS. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Dr M ‘thanks’ PAS’ for vote of confidence plan

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is unsure of PAS’ plan to table a vote of confidence for him.

“I have no idea what they are going to do. I am already the Prime Minister.

“If they want to support me, thank you,” he said on Monday (Feb 10).

Dr Mahathir said this when asked on the plan by the Islamist party to table the motion at the next Parliament meeting.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said the proposal would be presented when Umno and PAS leaders hold their collaboration meeting.

Tuan Ibrahim said the idea to call for the vote of confidence would be put to Umno to persuade its fellow Opposition party to support it. ANN

