BATTLE OF THE RECKLESS BIG MOUTHS MAHATHIR VS TRUMP ESCALATES, ROUND 2: ‘I ASKED TRUMP TO RESIGN TO SAVE AMERICA’ – BUT TRUMP CAN ALSO ASK MAHATHIR TO RESIGN TO SAVE MALAYSIA – INDEED, PUBLICITY-SEEKING MAHATHIR DIGS A BIGGER GRAVE FOR MALAYSIA BY GETTING EVEN MORE PERSONAL – ‘I FIND THAT AMERICANS ARE VERY NICE PEOPLE BUT NOT PRESIDENT TRUMP’

CYBERJAYA — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today defended his remark asking US President Donald Trump to resign, saying that it is needed action to save America.

During a press conference here, Dr Mahathir said that his remark was not directed at “all Americans”, whom he felt are “very nice people”.

“I didn’t refer to all Americans. I just said with regards to President Trump only.

“I find that Americans are very nice people, but not President Trump. I asked him to resign to save America,” he said. MALAY MAIL

Dr M: I asked Trump to resign to ‘save America’

PUTRAJAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says that he called for the resignation of United States President Donald Trump to save America.

The Prime Minister said his recent criticism was not levelled at the American public – only at Trump.

“Americans are nice people but not President Trump.

“I asked him to resign to save America,” he said after a dialogue with French firms on Monday (Feb 10).

On Saturday, Dr Mahathir said that President Trump must resign over his Middle East peace plan.

He also said that he would talk to China to support the cause of Palestinians against Israeli forces as he felt non-Muslim superpowers such as China, Japan and Korea must be concerned about the oppression of Palestinians by the Israelis as it is a human rights issue.

On Jan 28, Trump had announced that part of peace plan would include the US recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s “undivided capital” as well as recognition of Israeli sovereignty over territory that it envisaged under the plan as being part of Israel.

The US Embassy to Malaysia, in response, had expressed disappointment over the Prime Minister’s call, saying the remarks were not in the constructive spirit that served as a long-standing foundation between both countries. – ANN

