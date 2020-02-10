MAT HASAN, WHO NOW HOLDS THE UPPERHAND OVER ‘TRAITOR’ ZAHID AFTER ‘PAKATAN NASIONAL’ FLOP, HINTS UMNO MAY BACK PAS’ ‘CONFIDENCE VOTE’ – EVEN AS WARISAN CALLS IS A ‘FUTILE MOVE’

KUALA LUMPUR: Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan has indicated that the party will back a vote of confidence in Dr Mahathir Mohamad when it is tabled by PAS in the Dewan Rakyat next month.

Mohamad however said Umno wanted more details from PAS about the move, adding that any decision should be in line with Muafakat Nasional, the alliance which brought together the two opposition parties.

“If this is a good step, Umno will not hesitate to support,” he told reporters at a ceramah organised by Muafakat Nasional last night.

On Saturday, PAS, which has openly backed Mahathir to remain as prime minister for the full five-year term, said the confidence motion was to ensure political stability.

“We see a need for him to stay on as prime minister until the end of this term. However, there appears to be a never-ending crisis and this has disrupted politics and the economy,” PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man said on Saturday.

Party secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan said the motion was proposed as certain quarters were not happy with Mahathir.

“Despite their unhappiness, they won’t table a vote of no-confidence in the Dewan Rakyat.

“Since there is no vote of no-confidence, we will table our own motion to state our support for the prime minister,” he had said.

Mohamad meanwhile urged Umno members to focus on winning the next polls in order to return to federal power.

“The past few days, there has been so much noise. There has not been a proposal yet, but we have already started making noise,” he said, referring to rumours that Mahathir is courting PAS and Umno leaders to join a new alliance.

Mohamad said Umno should only come back to power through the ballot box.

“Don’t be a traitor,” he said. “The fall of Andalusia and the Ottomans was not the work of outsiders, but the people within.” – FMT

PAS’ motion of confidence a futile move, says Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah has described PAS’ plan to table a motion of confidence on the Prime Minister as a “futile move” as the latter already has majority support among MPs.

“It’s unnecessary and a futile move given the fact that we (Pakatan Harapan and Parti Warisan Sabah) have more than a simple majority in Parliament, ” Warisan permanent chairman Datuk VK Liew said when contacted yesterday.

He said the fact that the Pakatan plus Warisan Federal Government comprised 139 of the 222 MPs spoke volumes of the support and confidence Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad commanded as Prime Minister.

On whether he expected PAS to be able to table the motion in Parliament, Liew, who is the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, replied: “A motion by any MP is at the mercy of the Speaker who will decide based on the Standing Orders of the House.”

Instead, Liew said the focus should be on developing the national economy and shared prosperity for all.

Meanwhile, Sabah Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy chairman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said PAS would only table the motion of confidence on the Prime Minister if it was sure of getting majority support.

“Reading their many statements of support for Dr Mahathir to continue as Prime Minister for the full term, I can only conclude that they won’t table the vote of confidence unless they are absolutely sure of getting the numbers, ” he said.

He said the statements by PAS to table the motion was a “subtle message being delivered through insinuations”.

“I always remind myself of the Malay social and political culture and etiquette, with important statements delivered via metaphors and innuendos.

“We have to interpret them intelligently, ” said Masidi, who is the Karanaan assemblyman and former state minister.

Sabah Bersatu is part of the state Pakatan Harapan and Upko coalition government led by Warisan, which is Pakatan friendly.

Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president and Kota Marudu MP Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili said the party was “neutral” in its stand on the matter. ann

