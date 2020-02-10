PETALING JAYA: The candidate for the eight prime minister succeeding Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad will be solely determined by MPs in the 222-seat Dewan Rakyat, says veteran journalist Datuk A. Kadir Jasin.

While noting it was a Pakatan Harapan promise that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will take over as the next prime minister, Kadir pointed out that only the candidate who enjoys the support of the majority of MPs can be sworn in as premier.

“In case of a dispute, a vote of confidence can be called to determine if the candidate has the support of the majority.

“This is allowed but in the past, it was unnecessary because the ruling party was in firm control of the House and the selection of the PM candidate was unanimous,” the Prime Minister’s media adviser said on Sunday (Feb 9).

“This is a test of a mature democracy. Let us celebrate it,” he added.

Kadir was responding to Dr Mahathir, who told Malaya Post TV in an interview on Saturday (Feb 8) that the promise on the leadership transition remains but a prime minister must command the support of the majority in Parliament.

Prior to GE14, Pakatan leaders agreed that Anwar would be the eighth prime minister, replacing Dr Mahathir, should the coalition win.

PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man told reporters on Saturday that the Islamist party would be tabling a vote of confidence in Dr Mahathir’s leadership when the Parliament sitting commences next March.

In order for a vote of confidence to succeed in Parliament, it requires the support of a simple majority in the House, which is 112 out of 222 MPs. – ANN

Stop playing with power, Anwar’s ex-aide urges Dr M

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was urged today to “stop playing with power” and set a clear path for handing over the premiership to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

The call came from Ezam Mohd Nor, a former political secretary to Anwar and former PKR Youth leader, who later became a senator appointed by Barisan Nasional.

Speaking at a gathering held by the pro-Anwar group Otai Reformis this evening, Ezam urged Mahathir to put the nation’s interest first, adding that investors were also looking for a clear roadmap on the transfer of power.

He said Mahathir should “stop the old ways, be a statesman and put the interest of the nation first”.

Ezam added: “He knows what he’s doing, we also know what he’s doing. He has to stop playing with power. This is a transition from one prime minister to another. “That’s why there has to be a roadmap. It has to be smooth. The keyword is smooth, and we do not see smoothness. And this affects the economy. So, please Mahathir, do the right thing.”

Ezam told FMT later that there were clear signs that Mahathir had returned to “his dictatorial ways”, adding that the people’s dissatisfaction was conveyed through the heavy defeats suffered by Pakatan Harapan at the Tanjung Piai by-election.

This message had gone unheeded, he said.

Ezam was among Anwar loyalists who played a vital role in setting up PKR, but rejoined Umno in 2008 following a fallout with Anwar and the PKR leadership. He was also a PPBM member before resigning about three months later.

Asked why Otai Reformis was ignoring Anwar’s stated wish not to raise the transfer of power, Ezam said Anwar probably had his own reasons in making the statement as he was part of the ruling government,.

However, the people also had their reasons for raising the issue. “Anwar also has to respect and give avenues for the people to voice out what they think,” he said. – FMT

