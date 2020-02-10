NAJIB NO INTENTION TO BECOME PM AGAIN? LOKMAN ADAM SACKED FOR BEING ‘DISHONEST’ & PITTING NAJIB AGAINST ZAHID: SO HOW HONEST ARE NAJIB, ‘4 REASONS TO TIE UP WITH BERSATU’ ZAHID & ANNUAR MUSA HIMSELF

UMNO decided to take action against Lokman Noor Adam because he was trying to pit former prime minister Najib Razak against the party leadership, said Annuar Musa.

The Umno secretary-general said Lokman, a party Supreme Council member, was also untrustworthy.

“Lokman tried to portray the Umno president (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) as someone who had abused his power and he also tried to pit Najib against the top party leadership.

“Najib has said repeatedly that he does not intend to become president and prime minister again, but Lokman lied and tried to create confusion by giving false hope,” Annuar told Umno Online.

Umno on Friday referred Lokman to the disciplinary committee for his attacks on the party leadership and breaching the party line.

Lokman, however, said he was told he has been sacked from the party with immediate effect.

He recently caused a stir by branding Zahid as a spineless leader for admitting that Umno needs to support Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Lokman also said that he is ashamed to have a president like Zahid.

He had also leaked an audio clip of Zahid trying to convince party leaders that the party must follow PAS’ footsteps and back Dr Mahathir.

By supporting Dr Mahathir, Umno can be relevant again, the president had said. THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Umno sec-gen: Lokman Adam expelled as party member over alleged moves on Zahid, Najib

KUALA LUMPUR — Umno has sacked Datuk Lokman Noor Adam as a party member instead of merely removing him from the party’s supreme council, party secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has clarified.

According to Umno’s own website, Annuar said Umno’s supreme council had decided to sack Lokman from the party following the recommendation and approval from the party’s political bureau.

He said that Lokman’s expulsion meant that the latter has automatically lost his qualification to be a member of Umno’s supreme council.

Annuar accused Lokman of being untruthful in many matters and failing to understand Umno’s party constitution in matters regarding the position and powers of the party president and appointed supreme council members.

“He also tried to create a perception that the president purportedly abused powers, besides pitting Datuk Seri Najib Razak against Umno’s highest leadership,” Annuar was quoted saying in a statement carried yesterday by party mouthpiece Umno Online, referring to current party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his immediate predecessor Najib.

“Datuk Seri Najib Razak had several times said that he does not intend to become president and prime minister again, hence, Lokman lied and tried to confuse and give false hope to his supporters,” Annuar also said.

According to Umno Online, the party supreme council held a meeting on Friday at the party’s headquarters at Kuala Lumpur.

On Friday, Lokman himself took to social media to announce that Umno’s supreme council had decided to expel him as a party member, but said he would remain loyal to the party and continue to fight against Pakatan Harapan and Umno’s internal saboteurs through cybertrooper activities.

Lokman had also said in his Facebook post that he would apply to be an Umno member again when Najib returns as party president.

Lokman, who was an Umno supreme council member prior to his expulsion, had previously criticised Zahid for being “weak” and “having no principle” over the latter’s alleged remarks that Umno must work with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as PAS was doing so. – MALAY MAIL

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL

