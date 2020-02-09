GUAN ENG HITS BULLS-EYE: INDEED, IT IS ‘ABNORMAL’ UNLESS MAHATHIR & PAS HAVE STRUCK A ‘DIRTY’ DEAL – HADI & CO’S ‘CONFIDENCE VOTE’ STIRS RIDICULE

LIM Guan Eng has questioned PAS’ rationale in wanting to propose a vote of confidence in Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, when it is usually undertaken by the government.

The DAP secretary general said the action taken by PAS was abnormal as the party belongs to the opposition bloc.

“I don’t understand why they want to propose a vote of confidence when they do not support the motion made by the PM on several issues related to Sabah and Sarawak.

“Vote of confidence comes from the government bloc, not from the opposition. It seems that PAS is behaving abnormally,” the finance minister told reporters in Seberang Jaya.

PAS had announced it will propose the vote of confidence on the prime minister in the next parliamentary sitting to ensure Mahathir receives the backing of the majority of the members of Dewan Rakyat.

The proposal came after rumours PAS and Umno will back Mahathir to finish his tenure in order to block PKR president Anwar Ibrahim from becoming prime minister.

It was said that another cooperation is underway involving PAS and Umno, dubbed as Pakatan Nasional.

Mahathir however recently quashed such rumours in an interview.

Yesterday Dr Mahathir, in an interview with The Malaya Post portal, said while he would keep his promise to hand over the prime ministership to Anwar, the final decision would have to be made in Dewan Rakyat.

He added that even if a candidate comes from a party that enjoys a majority but he himself cannot command majority support, then the candidate won’t be able to become prime minister.

“I have made a promise and we keep our promises. I am only prime minister with the support from my party (coalition), and in particular, the majority support from the Dewan Rakyat members.

“If I refuse to resign but the majority in the Dewan Rakyat rejects me, I will fall. So the ones that truly have the power are the Dewan Rakyat and its members,“ he was quoted as saying in the interview.

Mahathir was explaining his position as the PM without having the majority of seats in Parliament.

PKR has 47 seats, the most seats compared to DAP 42, Bersatu 26 and Amanah 11 in Pakatan Harapan.

Warisan, a PH friendly party led by Mohd Shafie Apdal, holds nine seats.

Barisan Nasional, including Umno, has 41 seats while PAS has 18 seats. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

Keep PM handover promise, says Wan Azizah

DR MAHATHIR Mohamad must keep his promise to hand over the leadership to Anwar Ibrahim, although the decision ultimately lies with the Dewan Rakyat, said Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

The deputy prime minister said this in response to Dr Mahathir’s remarks yesterday that it was the Dewan Rakyat that has to decide on the prime minister.

“Yes, that is what the Federal Constitution says about having a majority…. but a promise is a promise,” Dr Wan Azizah told reporters in Kuala Lumpur this morning.

She was referring to Dr Mahathir’s agreement to hand over the leadership to Anwar.

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir in an interview with The Malaya Post portal said while he would keep his promise to hand over the prime ministership to the PKR president, the final decision would have to be made in Dewan Rakyat.

He added that even if a candidate comes from a party that enjoys a majority but he himself cannot command majority support, then the candidate won’t be able to become prime minister.

“I have made a promise and we keep our promises. I am only prime minister with the support from my party (coalition), and in particular, the majority support from the Dewan Rakyat members.

“If I refuse to resign but the majority in the Dewan Rakyat rejects me, I will fall. So the ones that truly have the power are the Dewan Rakyat and its members,“ he was quoted as saying in the interview.

In recent months, Dr Mahathir had said he would hand over power to Anwar in November. However there are rumours of a move to force the Bersatu chairman to make it happen sooner.

Yesterday, opposition party PAS said it would move a confidence motion in support of Dr Mahathir remaining as the prime minister. – THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.