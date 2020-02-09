6 FROM AMANAH & 15 FROM PKR BACKING MAHATHIR & UMNO-PAS’ MUAFAKAT NASIONAL? THESE ARE OUTRIGHT LIES OF THE DESPERATE – ANWAR SAY ‘PERSONALLY CHECKED’ & ‘THE NUMBERS ARE EXTREME, EXAGGERATED & NOT TRUE’: PERHAPS AS INSIDERS SAY, THE TRUTH IS ZERO FROM AMANAH & ONLY 3 OR 4 FROM AZMIN CARTEL
SEREMBAN — Claims that several members of parliament from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) are supporters of the opposition-membered Muafakat Nasional political cooperation are baseless.
PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said such talk was merely a propaganda strategy by the Opposition.
“So, their (opposition) claims do not hold water and their attempt to link this with Bersatu (Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) and (Prime Minister) Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is not a good thing to do,” he told reporters here today.
“I have no objections (to Muafakat Nasional) but the question here is, what is the purpose? The Opposition claim they are championing the Malays, but they had been given 62 years, and secondly this movement is being funded by several people facing serious corruption cases in court,” he said.
Earlier, Anwar, who is also Port Dickson MP, attended a casual gathering with members of the Pro Reformis 98 group. Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar and State PKR chairman Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun was also present.
— Bernama
