MALAYS SELL OUT MALAYS EVEN MORE UNDER ‘GENIUS’ MAHATHIR?: ‘ATUK’S DEAL WITH IMRAN – 150,000 LOW-SKILLED PAKISTANIS TO GET JOBS IN MALAYSIA’

(OSTB : If Malaysia has stopped hiring from other countries then why hire now from Pakistan? Is it because the franchise for the other countries has been cornered by the old UMNO networks? Remember UMNO Jawa Man’s brother got the license to import 1.5 million Banglas? So the new Pakatan Haprak needs new countries to basically create new crony licenses? So who will get the license to import these Pakistanis?)

“The initial negotiations between both the countries have already been held at highest level while modalities to formalise the hiring process were being worked out,” she said.

(OSTB : Fuiyyo !! Negotiations at the highest levels? So Imran Khan negotiated with Atuk? Over hiring of illiterate Pakistani labourers? So which crony got the license to import these Pakistanis?)

Previously, Amna said Malaysia was hiring security guards from Nepal under an agreement which now had been revised.

“It is a best time for us to take advantage of this opportunity and send our low-skilled workforce to Malaysia.”

(OSTB : This woman Amna Baloch the Pakistani High Commissioner to Malaysia is not being subtle at all. “best time for us to take advantage of this opportunity and send our low-skilled workforce to Malaysia.” Fuiyyo !! They are going to dump their low-skilled workforce here in Malaysia !!)



A senior officer from the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development confirmed the development and said Malaysia had a potential to recruit 100,000 to 150,000 Pakistani security guards.

(OSTB : Imagine 150,000 illiterate Pakistanis running around the country. Already they have taken over Jalan Masjid India, Kelantan, Nilai, Jalan Ipoh and other places. Now we are going to have 150,000 more Pakistani carpet sellers, textile sellers and kebab sellers. Do you honestly think they are going to work as security guards? The moment they get here they will bribe the Immigration and start up their own businesses. That is what is going to happen.)



He said the agreement to send Pakistani security guard to Malaysia was expected to be formalized during the upcoming visit of PM Imran Khan to Kula Lumpur. A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in that regard was also expected to be signed during the upcoming visit of PM Imran Khan to Malaysia.



(OSTB :So that was what Imran Khan signed with Atuk when he was here in Kuala Lumpur. An MOU for 150,000 low skilled Pakistani workers to work in Malaysia. Atuk is selling the country. Siapa dapat lesen impot pekerja Pakistan itu Atuk?)

Pakistani workers, after signing of the MoU, would be able to attain equal rights as being provided to the Malaysian workers.

(OSTB : Fuiyyo, low skilled, illiterate Pakistani workers will get equal rights as Malaysian workers !! Melayu pun jadi sama taraf dengan Pakistan impot!! Eloklah tu.)



10,000 to 15,000 Pakistani workforce went to Malaysia per year under the MoU signed by both the governments in 2005. The MoU was also being revised to boost employment for Pakistanis in Malaysia, he added.

(OSTB : Boost employment for Pakistanis in Malaysia?? Tapi budak Melayu semua jadi Grab Food delivery? Its ok lah. Grab Food higher status sikit daripada Pakistani security guard kut.)

Ini satu lagi kes Melayu jual negeri sendiri. Dah lah LIMA JUTA Bangla, TIGA JUTA Indon, SATU juta Nepali, sekarang nak tambah Pakistan pula.



Before when we lived in Bukit Jalil our area was gated – with those Nepali security guards. A friend of mine (a Pathan from Perak) who visited us would be stopped by the Nepalis. When they asked him ‘Where are you going sir?” he would just tell them, “I am going to hell”. And they would open the barrier and let him pass. They could not speak English or Malay.

The Nepalis are at best semi literate. But to their credit the Nepalis are disciplined. They are proud of their duties and they are usually courteous.

Pakistanis are a different cup of tea altogether. They have the mountain people the Pathans. Then they have the Kashmiris, the Pushtuns, the Baloch and the Sindhis from Karachi. Finally there are the Punjabis. And not all of them are even literate. Tak tahu tulis atau baca. I think they will feel at home here.