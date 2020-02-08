MAHATHIR’S MACHIAVELLI PLOT UNFOLDS – FINALLY, PAS ADMITS IT WILL TABLE CONFIDENCE MOTION FOR MAHATHIR TO STAY ON AS PM FOR FULL TERM – A MOVE THAT ENSURES DR M IS ABLE TO SUSTAIN HIS BRAND OF CRONY CAPITALISM POLITICS WHILE RENEGING ON ELECTION PROMISE TO PASS POWER TO REFORMIST ANWAR

PAS has come forward with the confidence to support Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Parliament

PAS will move for a “vote of confidence” motion in the Dewan Rakyat to support Dr Mahathir’s leadership and for him to serve as prime minister until the end of his five-year term.

This was announced by PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan at a joint press conference after the party’s monthly meeting at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur today.

Such a proposal digresses from the promise made by Mahathir that he would hand over power to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

The PAS men claimed that their decision was made after several parties had “expressed dissatisfaction” with the prime minister’s leadership, but a no-confidence motion had not been filed yet.

They added that the proposal was to end uncertainties over the promised transfer of power between Mahathir and Anwar which they say is now interfering with the country’s political and economic stability.

“This proposal needs to be discussed so that we can see just how much the prime minister has received the support of the MPs,” Tuan Ibrahim said.

For the record, Parliament’s next sitting is on March 9.

“If there are people who are not happy with the PM, they should have brought on a vote of no-confidence. But since none has come forward, we are putting a vote of confidence in place. If a no-confidence motion is proposed, we will withdraw ours, said Takiyuddin explaining his party’s decision.

“Now, it’s just empty talk that this prime minister has no support, and other people have the support to become prime minister,” he added.

Asked if the proposal would be discussed with their BN allies, Tuan Ibrahim replied that it would “be discussed later”.

The transfer of power to the prime minister was agreed upon before the general election in May 2018, with the agreement that Mahathir would be prime minister before handing over power to Anwar, but without specifying a timetable for the transition.

While Mahathir had said he will hand over power to Anwar, he has declined to name a firm date on the transition. He also accepted Umno defectors into his Bersatu party and remained silent when his supporters called for him to serve a full term.

Anwar’s supporters have become agitated and are urging Mahathir to hasten the transition of power and a clear date of his resignation.

Their calls became louder after Pakatan Harapan suffered a series of by-election defeats.

Recently, speculation has been rife about the formation of a “Pakatan Nasional” in which Bersatu, Umno and PAS will form a unity coalition to support Mahathir as PM, while leaving Anwar out in the cold.

