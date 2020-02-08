IGNORING CALLS FOR HIS OWN RESIGNATION, THICK-SKINNED MAHATHIR TELLS TRUMP TO QUIT: ‘I WISH THE AMERICANS WILL MAKE A BETTER DECISION IN THE ELECTION’ – SAD TO SAY, MALAYSIANS TO REGRET ELECTING ‘SAY ONE THING, DO ANOTHER’ MAHATHIR

WITH US President Donald Trump eyeing re-election this year, Dr Mahathir Mohamad said he hopes “Americans will make a better decision”.

The prime minister urged Trump to resign over allegations that he abused US foreign policy to undermine a political rival, and his controversial Middle East peace plan, seen as pro-Israel.

“(My advice to Trump is) resign, and I wish the Americans will make a better decision (in the election),” he told reporters after opening MPs’ conference on Palestine, in Petaling Jaya this morning.

“Here is a man (Trump) who denigrated his roles and policies trying to use foreign pressure to win the election. That is acceptable in America, but it is not acceptable here.

“Any foreigners trying to influence the result of elections here, we will take action against them.”

Trump is seeking a second term in the White House in the November contest.

Last December, the House of Representatives voted to impeach him for pressuring Ukraine to investigate the son of former vice-president Joe Biden.

However, the Republican-controlled Senate acquitted Trump on Wednesday.

On the Israeli vote due next month, Dr Mahathir said the election is “not real”.

“Elections in Israel are something that’s not real. The Arabs in Israel are not given their rights, so the election is not real.”

