FROM ‘4 GOOD REASONS’ TO JOIN MAHATHIR & BERSATU, ZAHID NOW SAYS ‘ONLY RUMORS’ – BUT FOR SURE, HE WON’T STOP TRYING TO GET HIMSELF OFF THE HOOK WITH NEW PACT ‘PAKATAN NASIONAL’

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has dismissed the notion that the party might enter into a pact with premier Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the latter’s party, Bersatu.

He told Malaysiakini after the party’s supreme council meeting in Kuala Lumpur this evening that talk about Umno working together with Bersatu was only a rumour.

He said the matter was not even discussed by Umno supreme council members during the meeting at Menara Dato Onn today.

“We didn’t even discuss about it,” he said when contacted.

RELATED STORY:

“Those are only rumours,” he added when asked if this meant that Umno had no intention of working together with Mahathir as speculated.

Rumours about a purported Umno plan to cooperate with Mahathir started earlier this week when Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam released an audio recording, claiming that Zahid had during a Muafakat Nasional meeting tried to convince party leaders to work with Mahathir.

Th rumours then escalated into speculation that Umno and PAS might form a coalition with the Mahathir-led Bersatu – dubbed “Pakatan Nasional” – to take over the federal government.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang added to the hype when he earlier today told reporters that the party was open to forming a “unity government”.

Muafakat Nasional is the name of cooperation pact between Umno and PAS inked last year.

MKINI

.