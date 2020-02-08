COINCIDENCE OR NOT, UMNO’S MEETING ON JOINING BERSATU ON SAME DAY AS COURT JUDGMENT DECLARING RM213 MIL OF PURPORTED 1MDB MONEY BELONGS TO UMNO – ZAHID CAMP DEFENDS SACKING OF ‘DISLOYAL ELEMENTS’ LOKMAN ADAM

THE attacks on Zahid Hamidi and UMNO are mounting, notably by those who failed to digest the expulsion of Lokman Adam at the party’s Supreme Council meeting on Friday, those who sympathise with him and not few who are against prophecies of UMNO joining Pakatan Harapan government.

It happened on the same day when the High Court turned down the government’s bid to impound UMNO’s RM213 million purportedly linked to 1MDB. It was indeed a breather for the Malay largest party and Barisan Nasional.

Lokman who was in Japan during the meeting was sacked based on the party’s political bureau recommendation to the Supreme Council. Wonder if Lokman is aware that the Council, at times of crisis, can take actions similar to the Disciplinary Committee. For those who’ve been questioning the Bureau legitimate authority in removing him, should study the party’s constitution.

The former PKR member (who rejoined UMNO in 2006) went overboard by taking the front seat in bashing Zahid’s and UMNO plan to join Dr Mahathir. At the meeting yesterday, nothing about it was discussed. When Dr M said on Wednesday that he received ‘an offer’ from PAS and UMNO to join him, I took it as a political game by the prime minister. Knowing how cunning he is in the political ‘mah jong’ and until a black and white is on the table, UMNO has no stand to announce.

Why in Lokman’s implausible connotation on Zahid he mentioned about former prime minister Najib Razak name? Why must he drag Najib into this? Is someone behind his move? Otherwise, he wouldn’t have cited Najib as the next premier, which clearly points to who his master is.

To me, Najib’s era is gone. He has done well for the peoples and country. It’s Zahid’s now, and UMNO members must bear in mind that until they are united behind him, there is no way for UMNO to wrest power in the next general election. Bickering will on lead to its demise, and I am of the opinion that UMNO will go for broke in GE15.

It’s a fair retribution for Lokman. Maybe it’s not to others but for once, Zahid must stand firm in quashing away elements of mutiny in the party. As the first UMNO president who has took over as an opposition, he got nothing to lose.

(Political mutiny is a criminal conspiracy among a group of people to openly oppose, change, or overthrow a lawful party leader. However, the term is commonly used for a rebellion among members of the military against their superior officers, but it can also occasionally refer to any type of rebellion against a lawful authority).

This narration fits Lokman (and maybe his colleagues) well. For Zahid, its another challenge to overcome and another significant step to clean up UMNO from disloyal elements.

There was discontentment among the Supreme Council members too, especially Puad Zarkashi who labelled Lokman expulsion as ‘not proper’. I would suggest he reads the party constitution too.

On the purportedly joining a new coalition with Dr Mahathir, I think its premature to discuss it, and when Zahid said nothing about it was discussed at the meeting, it was the best decision to force Lokman and others to bang their heads onto the wall.

The vociferous over it was shot down by Zahid with one single bullet. The monthly meeting found it as no basis for deliberation, and I think members – including those who have threatened to quit the party should UMNO joins the coalition – can start learning politics and not simply becoming members of any party.

Yes, this is UMNO under Zahid’s steer. What prompted you to think that Najib will be back as a prime minister? Who has the guts to lead the party as an Opposition and forget about becoming the rightful prime minister as stipulated by the Federal Constitution?

To Lokman, maybe he can appeal. The decision to expel him was not Zahid’s but the Bureau and the Supreme Council. Let’s not become melancholy about it. Any indignation will only add salt to the wound.

-https://justread-whatever.blogspot.com/

