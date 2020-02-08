THE MORE MAHATHIR SPINS AIRASIA-AIRBUS ‘OFFSET’ – THE MORE HE INCRIMINATES HIMSELF: LATEST STATEMENT FROM PMO RAISES ALARM BELLS – IF MONEY IS ‘NOT FOR PERSONAL BENEFIT, THEN IT IS NOT A BRIBE’ – IS DR M & HIS PMO SAYING IF MONEY GOES TO A PARTY, SUCH AS BERSATU OR UMNO, THEN IT IS NOT A BRIBE?

Ok I have done my civic duty. Now I have a question. The Prime Minister’s Office clarifies Dr Mahathir’s views : “ only if the money goes to individuals that it becomes a bribe. If it is not for personal benefit then it is not a bribe in his view “.

Huh? Like that also can ah?

So if the politician in a powerful government position accepts some offset payments but he says “Dont pay me. Please contact the treasurer of my party and make the cheque payable to my party’s name” then is that ok?

It is NOT for personal benefit. It is for the benefit of the political party. So it is not a bribe?

Ok here is something from history. This person here is the late Dato Harun Idris, former MB of Selangor.