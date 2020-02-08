TWO MINISTERS – DAP & PKR – FURIOUS OVER REPORTS ON MAHATHIR’S PURPOSED PAKATAN NASIONAL TO REPLACE HARAPAN: YET BERSATU, WHICH IS AT THE CENTRE OF NEW UNITY GOVT STORM, MYSTERIOUSLY ABSENT & SILENT – WHILE DR M ONLY SAYS HE IS ‘FLOATING’

Two ministers today lashed out at recent articles which suggested that Pakatan Harapan was on the verge of collapse.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the articles, published by Sinchew Daily and The Star, were fake news.

“If you want to be anti-Harapan, go ahead. Just stop with the fake news,” said Lim, who showed clippings of the articles to the press today.

Lim said fake news about Harapan’s stability would get in the way of the coalition’s efforts to revive the economy, especially in light of the recent coronavirus outbreak.

The Sinchew Daily article referred by Lim bore the title “Pakatan Harapan is on the verge of collapse” and is written by its deputy editor Tay Ting Yan.

The article by The Star is titled “Possible revamp on the horizon” and is authored by senior journalist Joceline Tan.

Both speculated that Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad was unhappy with his present coalition and was looking to Umno and PAS as new partners.

Meanwhile, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar took issue with Tay’s article for suggesting that Mahathir would betray Harapan.

“The notion that a government which was duly elected by the people could be overthrown to satisfy the political greed of a few is appalling and treacherous,” he said while adding that the present government was “strong and stable”.

“Alluding that a premier would be part of this attempt is even more far-fetched, to say the least.”

However, he conceded that it was “very clear” that there are those trying to overthrow the Harapan government through undemocratic means.

He urged the Harapan presidential council, which will meet on Feb 21, to look into the matter.

Fresh talk about a possible Mahathir-Umno-PAS collaboration was fuelled by the revelation that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was seeking feedback from party leaders on an “offer“.

Following this, more Umno figures have publicly voiced their views about the “offer” and Malaysiakini has learnt that it is top on the agenda at the Umno supreme council meeting this evening.

