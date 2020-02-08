‘PAKATAN NASIONAL’ SHIFTS INTO TOP SECRET MODE – BUT UMNO MEET RAISES MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS: ZAHID & CO EERILY SILENT ON UNITY GOVT WITH BERSATU – ONLY SAYS WANTS TO FOCUS ON PACT WITH PAS – YET SACKS ‘WHISTLE-BLOWER’ LOKMAN ADAM

Amidst talk that Umno purportedly wants to form a “unity government” with Bersatu, the party today stated that it was going to focus on its cooperation with PAS instead.

Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa in a media statement said the party’s supreme council meeting today agreed that it should strengthen the Muafakat Nasional pact with PAS.

“The supreme council had a lengthy discussion on the way forward and approach of Muafakat Nasional in the unstable political scenario to protect the interests of the people.

“The Umno supreme council has agreed to continue with strengthening Muafakat Nasional by increasing its working cooperation with PAS, especially to face any eventuality,” Annuar said.

The media statement was released about an hour after the supreme council meeting ended around 7pm today at Menara Dato Onn in the capital.

It, however, did not touch on the rumoured pact with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the latter’s party, Bersatu, although it was highly speculated that this was to be the main agenda of the meeting.

According to Annuar, the council was also briefed by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the current political situation in the country.

Ahmad Zahid Hadi (left) with PAS’ Abdul Hadi Awang

These included possible scenarios of what could happen next in the political front as jointly evaluated by the Umno and PAS leadership.

“The Umno supreme council was satisfied with the briefing and had an open sharing of views for the attention and action of the Umno president.

“The council was very concerned on the position of the Malays, Muslims and the general public who have been under pressure following the failures of Pakatan Harapan.”

According to Annuar, the supreme council today also appointed former federal territories Minister Zulhasnan Rafique as the party’s disciplinary board chairperson, replacing Mohamad Apandi Ali.

Apandi resigned on Jan 7 claiming that party disciplinary proceedings against Umno leader Hishammuddin Hussein did not materialise.

Umno top brass gives Lokman the boot Lokman Adam, one of Najib Abdul Razak’s most fervent supporters, was sacked from Umno by the party’s supreme council today.