‘PAKATAN NASIONAL’ SHIFTS INTO TOP SECRET MODE – BUT UMNO MEET RAISES MORE QUESTIONS THAN ANSWERS: ZAHID & CO EERILY SILENT ON UNITY GOVT WITH BERSATU – ONLY SAYS WANTS TO FOCUS ON PACT WITH PAS – YET SACKS ‘WHISTLE-BLOWER’ LOKMAN ADAM
Amidst talk that Umno purportedly wants to form a “unity government” with Bersatu, the party today stated that it was going to focus on its cooperation with PAS instead.
Umno secretary-general Annuar Musa in a media statement said the party’s supreme council meeting today agreed that it should strengthen the Muafakat Nasional pact with PAS.
“The supreme council had a lengthy discussion on the way forward and approach of Muafakat Nasional in the unstable political scenario to protect the interests of the people.
“The Umno supreme council has agreed to continue with strengthening Muafakat Nasional by increasing its working cooperation with PAS, especially to face any eventuality,” Annuar said.
The media statement was released about an hour after the supreme council meeting ended around 7pm today at Menara Dato Onn in the capital.
It, however, did not touch on the rumoured pact with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the latter’s party, Bersatu, although it was highly speculated that this was to be the main agenda of the meeting.
According to Annuar, the council was also briefed by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi on the current political situation in the country.
These included possible scenarios of what could happen next in the political front as jointly evaluated by the Umno and PAS leadership.
“The Umno supreme council was satisfied with the briefing and had an open sharing of views for the attention and action of the Umno president.
“The council was very concerned on the position of the Malays, Muslims and the general public who have been under pressure following the failures of Pakatan Harapan.”
According to Annuar, the supreme council today also appointed former federal territories Minister Zulhasnan Rafique as the party’s disciplinary board chairperson, replacing Mohamad Apandi Ali.
Apandi resigned on Jan 7 claiming that party disciplinary proceedings against Umno leader Hishammuddin Hussein did not materialise.
Umno top brass gives Lokman the boot
This was confirmed by two participants of the supreme council meeting. The meeting was held this afternoon at Menara Dato Onn in the capital.
A source who attended the meeting said participants had been barred from speaking about his sacking publicly because the party secretary-general Annuar Musa must notify Lokman of the matter in writing first.
However, council member Mohd Puad Zakarshi made the matter public through a Facebook post approximately 30 minutes after the meeting concluded.
Lokman’s sacking is believed to be related to his decision to release an audio recording which depicted Zahid’s apparent attempt to persuade party leaders to team up with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
In a statement today, Lokman claimed that he was sacked from the party during the supreme council meeting today through a show of hands.
Lokman was an elected an Umno supreme council member but opted not to attend the meeting today, citing a loss of confidence in party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.
He said he will still pursue his mission to oppose Pakatan Harapan and enemies within Umno through a “cybertrooper NGO”.
“I will seek re-entry into the party when Najib becomes Umno president (once again),” he said.
Meanwhile, Umno supreme council member Mohd Puad Zakarshi said he had told the council during its meeting today that the party must be fair in handling disciplinary cases but to no avail.
He claimed the council decided to sack Lokman on the advice of the party’s political bureau and not the disciplinary committee.
“What then is the purpose of the disciplinary committee?” asked Puad in a Facebook posting today.
Puad said former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein, unlike Lokman, appeared to have escaped censure.
“Didn’t he (Hishammuddin) hold several meetings with Mahathir without informing the council or the party president (thereby) violating party procedures?
“I’m not trying to defend Lokman but (the party) must be fair and not be selective (in handling disciplinary matters).
“I said this during the council meeting today but to no avail,” said Puad who position in the party supreme council is by appointment.
It is understood that party rules allow for the Umno supreme council to decide on membership matters without having to refer to the disciplinary committee.
While a majority voted to have Lokman sacked, a minority instead voted to have his membership suspended for two years. – MKINI
MKINI
.