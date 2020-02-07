PAKATAN NASIONAL? YES, YES – HADI SALIVATES AT PROSPECT OF MAHATHIR’S UNITY GOVT: ‘THE GOAL IS TO UNITE MALAY-MUSLIM POLITICAL POWER’

PAS is open to the formation of a “Pakatan Nasional” unity government to bring the country back to its original path, says party president Abdul Hadi Awang.

However, it must follow the principles of democracy, the PAS stalwart warned.

While saying this, Hadi maintained that it was still too early to decide on the rumoured coalition which would see Bersatu team up with PAS and Umno.

He said this was because PAS and Umno were focusing on their Muafakat Nasional cooperation.

“Up to this day, it is still too early to make a decision but the goal is to unite Malay-Muslim political power. The first step towards that is to form Muafakat Nasional,” he said when met in a press conference in Rusila, Terengganu, today.

“This is fundamental and it must be improved from time to time. The name is not important but the concept is essential.”

Asked specifically if PAS supported the proposal to set up Pakatan Nasional, Hadi replied: “That is an alliance and policy we support.”

The Umno supreme council meeting today is expected to finalise the issue of cooperation with the Bersatu party of Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Hadi claimed there was a need to form a new alliance as the Pakatan Harapan government was increasingly disorganised and dominated by non-Muslims.

He said as the majority race in a multiracial country, Malay Muslims should control Putrajaya.

Hadi’s claims do not equate with the fact that most of the important positions in the Harapan government are held by Malay Muslims.

“Given the political power of the Malays, Islam must dominate the government but we see shortcomings in Harapan today.

“We see the political power of the Malay-Muslims threatened because Harapan is dominated by non-Muslims,” he said.

Hadi added that any change in the government should be through the process of democracy and that there were many ways in which the democratic process could be practised in the country, including through a vote of no-confidence (in Parliament).

Speculation about Pakatan Nasional has been rife.

On Monday, Umno supreme council member Lokman Noor Adam slammed his president, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, for being weak by seeking to cooperate with Mahathir.

Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan in a statement also warned party members not to be “enticed” by speculation of a mixed government involving Bersatu, Umno and PAS.

