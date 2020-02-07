THIS IS UMNO’S MONEY – WHATEVER DEPOSITED BY NAJIB ALREADY GONE: IN CONTROVERSIAL DECISION, JUDGE REFUSES TO LET GOVT FORFEIT RM213 MIL OF ‘1MDB-LINKED FUNDS’
KUALA LUMPUR — The Kuala Lumpur High Court today dismissed the government’s bid to forfeit RM212.97 million in alleged 1MDB-linked funds from Umno.
Malaysiakini reported that Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan dismissed the forfeiture suit during open-court proceedings this morning and ruled that the remaining money left in Umno’s bank account as of May 2019 is not linked to any funds allegedly deposited by its then-president Datuk Seri Najib Razak.
Umno, in its submission, stated that the RM212.97 million was spent during the past general elections, among other political activities.
The amounts stated in the forfeiture suits are RM300,000, RM337,634.78 and RM827,250 from Wanita MCA, Perano and Binsabi, respectively.
