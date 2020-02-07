‘DON’T BE DECEIVED BY SWEET PROMISES’ – EX-UMNO STALWART ANIFAH THE NEXT TO WARN AGAINST JOINING MAHATHIR’S BERSATU – MAKE SURE THOSE ‘MALAYA’ GUYS FULLY COMPLY WITH MA63

SABAH should consider the state’s interests before joining any political alignment anchored around Bersatu and PAS, former Sabah Umno stalwart Anifah Aman said today.

The former Kimanis MP and foreign affairs minister said Sabah politicians should find out first which group complies with the terms of the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), increasing oil royalty and tackle the hot issue of illegal immigrants in the state.

There’s nothing wrong to form or align themselves to new political blocs but before they do, they must consider the advantages to the people, Anifah said in a statement.

He also warned his peers not to be deceived by sweet promises in return for their support.

“Every Sabah leader should consider the people’s interest first. Do not let it reach the point where the people of Sabah are again deceived by sweet promises,” he said.

Sabah leaders must press the peninsula leaders of the coalition to respect and comply fully the terms of MA63, he said.

There should be no more excuses and neither should peninsula leaders give Sabah the run around by referring disputes to a string of committees for a review or study.

The disputes have been dealt with by the Special Cabinet Committee on the implementation of the MA63, he said.

On the oil royalty, Anifah said, it should be given immediately “as stipulated in the constitution” and a serious and appropriate action made to end the issue of illegal immigrants in Sabah.

He said Sabah leaders must be aware the trust they expect from the electorate in the next election would are dependent on their performance on improving people’s quality of life.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

.