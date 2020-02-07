WILD RANTINGS OF A 94-YEAR-OLD – OR IS MAHATHIR JUST TRYING TO HELP OUT ‘FRIENDS’: AIRBUS NEVER SAID ‘OFFSET’ ARRANGEMENTS WITH MALAYSIAN GOVT WERE BRIBES – ONLY PAYMENT TO AIRASIA & AIRASIA X

by Ganesh Sahathevan

Dr Mahathir Mohamad said that asking for an offset in a business transaction is a normal practice, provided the money is not pocketed.

The prime minister said normally when the government procures equipment, they would ask for an offset.

“And whether you regard an offset as a bribery, that’s up to you,” he told reporters after an event here.

….Mahathir wondered why getting something in return when purchasing an item at a high price could not be accepted

“If the money goes into our pocket, that is corruption. But if the money is channelled to other things, it is an offset.

“That is my personal view.”

While Airbus has entered into a number of offset agreements with the Malaysian Government over the years (see photo and caption above and story below) it has been very clear that the payments Caterham F1 was a a bribe, and not part of any government offset agreement. As reported yesterday, how Malaysian authorities choose to characterise the payments is irrelevant:

END

SEE ALSO

EADS Sees Asia-Pacific Strategy Paying Off As It Sells A400Ms to Malaysia