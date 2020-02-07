SARAWAK’S GPS THE NEXT TO SNUB MAHATHIR’S ‘PAKATAN NASIONAL’ AFTER PKR: POWER TUSSLE IN ‘MALAYA’ IS ‘THEIR PROBLEM, NOT SARAWAK’S’

KUCHING: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not involved in any move to form a new political coalition called Pakatan Nasional as widely speculated, stressed Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said as an independent coalition, GPS has no involvement or affiliation with any political party in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Only today (yesterday) we read a national daily lumping us together with them (peninsula political groups). We are not involved. We are independent GPS.

“We just observe what is going on over there (peninsula). I don’t know how they (speculators) arrived in putting us in the move (to form a new coalition),” he told a press conference after chairing a GPS Supreme Council meeting, here yesterday.

The chief minister was referring to an article by a columnist in a national daily, who wrote that the political chatter surrounding what some have termed as a ‘reshuffle of government’ was growing louder, with speculation that Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was contemplating a shake-up of his government before the next Parliament sitting.

The report claimed that Muafakat Nasional partners PAS and Umno formally support Dr Mahathir to give his government the ‘Malay legitimacy’ that Pakatan Harapan needs.

The report also claimed that 79 MPs from Umno, PAS and GPS have signed a statutory declaration to give Dr Mahathir the mandate to do the necessary, and that apart from 27 Bersatu MPs, Dr Mahathir also has the support of eight MPs from Parti Warisan Sabah and 15 from Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Abang Johari, meanwhile, disclosed that the speculation was discussed during the GPS Supreme Council meeting, where it was decided that the political scenario in Peninsular Malaysia “is their problem, not Sarawak’s problem”.

At the same time, however, he said Sarawak will monitor political developments across the South China Sea.

“To us, we must have a very strong, stable government to rule Malaysia. Even though we are not a party to them and not involved in what’s happening with them, if it affects the national interest, then we will see later on,” he said.— TheBorneoPost

THE SUNDAILY

