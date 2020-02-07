NO RECESSION DOESN’T MEAN NO MAJOR SLOWDOWN, GUAN ENG – IT’S ALREADY BEING FELT EVERYWHERE DUE TO ‘SLEEPING BEAUTY’ AZMIN’S INACTION: CABINET TASKS FINANCE MINISTRY – AND NOT ECONOMICS MINISTRY – TO ‘DEVISE ECONOMIC STIMULUS PACKAGE’ TO STAY ON TOP OF WUHAN VIRUS OUTBREAK
PUTRAJAYA— Malaysia is not facing any risk of recession despite the government’s plan to expedite the introduction of the planned economic stimulus package, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.
The package, to be unveiled soon following the outbreak of the 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV), was more to ensure sustainable economic growth, he said.
While not disclosing when the package would be announced, he said a meeting would be held with the most-affected sectors in order to gather input.
Asked whether the stimulus package would include rebates on tax and electricity bill, Lim replied: “All this will be considered and taken into account.”
“The MoF has been tasked by the Cabinet to devise an economic stimulus package to overcome the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, which will be announced at a later date,” he said.
— Bernama
