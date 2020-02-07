‘PAKATAN NASIONAL’? – FORGET IT, MAHATHIR: PKR SAYS TO STAY LOYAL TO ‘PAKATAN HARAPAN’, DEFEND THE PEOPLE’S MANDATE – AMID RED-HOT TALK OF MAHATHIR PLOT TO FORM NEW PACT THAT INCLUDES UMNO, PAS, BN, GERAKAN

PKR is committed to Pakatan Harapan and will defend the mandate given to the victorious coalition by the people in the last general election.

Party secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail told Malaysiakini that the party would also be loyal to the understanding and agreements signed with Harapan.

“PKR is committed to Harapan and we will defend the mandate of the people in 2018,” he said, without elaborating further.

The statement was made by Saifuddin in response to speculation about Harapan’s future with talk of a new alliance being formed that would include PAS and Umno.

Umno’s political committee and supreme council will both be meeting today to reach a final stand on whether or not to work with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Bersatu.

“If there is no opposition from the supreme council, then it looks like the cooperation will happen,” said a high-ranking Umno source aligned to party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

The plan is expected to meet resistance from those in former party president Najib Abdul Razak’s faction such as supreme council member Lokman Adam.

Yesterday, Mahathir quipped that the support from Umno and PAS has a levitating effect on him.

“They are saying Umno, even PAS, are willing to work with me. I told them if you want to work with me, you just support lah,” he added.

Asked on the nature of support he expected from them, Mahathir said: “In parliament, when we do something right, I think they should support, not just oppose blindly.”

MKINI

.