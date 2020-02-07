ABOUT TO JOIN THE POLITICAL RUBBISH DUMP OF GERAKAN, UMNO OR PAS – ZURAIDA INSISTS SHE CAN SERVE REGARDLESS OF ‘WHERE OR WHAT’ SHE IS – BUT FOR SURE, SHE WON’T BE SERVING AS A MINISTER ONCE SHE’S SACKED FROM PKR

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin has sidestepped speculation that she may be leaving PKR to join another party.

Asked about whether she’ll be jumping ship amid a PKR disciplinary probe against her, Zuraida said that she wants to see how things develop first.

“We’ll see first… I don’t want to speculate, (but) it isn’t a problem. I can serve (regardless of) whatever I am, whenever I am, wherever I am,” she told reporters in Putrajaya last night.

Zuraida is currently facing a disciplinary probe, including over a speech at a dinner function on Dec 8 following a walkout after PKR’s heated national congress.

In line with this, she has applied to take leave from her post as PKR vice-president, which the political bureau approved.

Asked about this, she said it was the professional thing to do so that she doesn’t influence the political bureau decision regarding her.

Meanwhile, Zuraida said she has received the letter of demand sent to her by PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail regarding alleged defamation.

“Yes, I have seen it, because it is a defamation suit let them take it to court… Bring it on, no problem, no issue,” she said.

MKINI

