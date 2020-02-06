‘THICK-SKINNED’ NAJIB VISITS ROSMAH IN THE DOCK – BUT GETS KICKED OUT: ‘PLAY DOTING HUSBAND ON YOUR TIME, YOU MAY BE CALLED UP AS A WITNESS IN THIS PARTICULAR TRIAL’

KUALA LUMPUR: Shortly after Datuk Seri Najib Razak came to visit his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who was in the dock for her corruption trial, he was asked to leave the courtroom.

About an hour and a half into Rosmah’s trial proceeding, the 67-year-old former prime minister walked into the courtroom to observe the proceeding and give moral support to his wife.

He greeted Rosmah and patted her shoulder before taking a seat right behind his wife at the public gallery.

Upon noticing Najib’s appearance, deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Akram Gharib informed High Court judge Mohamed Zaini Mazlan that Najib was a potential witness in the prosecution’s case.

“His (Najib) statement was recorded by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission during the course of investigation (in Rosmah’s case).

“He is not part of the plan to be called, but anything can happen,” Akram said.

He also pointed out that the title of the document furnished to Rosmah’s defence team containing the witness list itself says ‘proposed witness list’.

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor. – NSTP/ASWADI ALIAS.

“So he (Najib) is a potential witness,” he added.

However, Rosmah’s lead counsel Datuk Jagjit Singh disagreed to this, saying that Najib’s name has never been on the witness list.

“His attendance here today is what any good husband would to do support his wife,” he said.

Out of abundance of caution, Zaini asked Najib to leave the courtroom.

“Datuk Seri, can you please excuse yourself. I am sorry, I’d like to take an abundance of caution,” he said.

Najib nodded before leaving the court.

The trial continues.

Rosmah, 69, is facing three charges of soliciting RM187.5 million and receiving a bribe of 6.5 million from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin through her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor for projects to provide solar energy to 369 rural schools in Sarawak.

