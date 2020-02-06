As speculation rages on the fate of the Pakatan Harapan government, Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad quipped how the support from Umno and PAS has a levitating effect on him.

Quizzed on this during a press conference in Putrajaya today, Mahathir said the opposition parties can support the government in Parliament.

“They are saying Umno, even PAS, are willing to work with me. I told them if you want to work with me, you just support lah,” he added.

Asked on the nature of support he expected from them, Mahathir said: “In parliament, when we do something right, I think they should support, not just oppose blindly.”

On whether he welcomed their support for him, the premier replied: “Anybody supporting me, I feel like floating.”

On Tuesday, Umno supreme council member Lokman Adam released an audio recording claiming that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had attempted to convince party leaders on the need to work with Mahathir.

However, not all in Umno appear to be in favour of this, with deputy president Mohamad Hasan today advocating caution about the rumoured offer for a political collaboration to safeguard Malay interests.

“To us, who are being wooed, don’t be too smitten, feel too desired. Don’t ever be in a rush just because you’ve exchanged glances once or twice.

“Lust is at times very dangerous,” he said.

PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, on the other hand, dodged the question during a press conference last night but had repeatedly pledged his support for Mahathir in the past amid claims that a no-confidence motion might be moved against the premier.

He also took a swipe at “someone who wants to become prime minister through the backdoor”, which is believed to be aimed at Mahathir’s designated successor, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim.

Despite both Mahathir and Anwar stating that the transition plan would take place as agreed, speculation that it would not materialise continues to persist.

Last October, the Harapan secretariat had accused former Umno vice-president Hishammuddin Hussein of attempting to form a new government without DAP.

This came after Anwar advised Umno lawmakers not to be influenced by Hishammuddin and cave in to threats of prosecution.

Hishammuddin has denied the allegations.

MKINI

