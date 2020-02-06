‘PLAYED OUT’ PAKATAN LEADERS GROPE IN THE DARK FOR EXCUSES LIKE ‘UNPREDICTABLE BUT PRINCIPLED’ & ‘DON’T LISTEN TO RUMORS’- EVEN AS UNGRATEFUL MAHATHIR, WHO RODE BACK TO POWER ON THE BACK OF PAKATAN, SAYS IT LOUD & CLEAR HE ‘WELCOMED SUPPORT FROM UMNO & PAS’

Although conceding that Dr Mahathir Mohamad is “unpredictable,” Amanah vice-president Mujahid Yusof, however, is confident the prime minister would not bow to Umno and PAS.

“(Not) after joining forces (with Pakatan Harapan) to bring a new Malaysia in the last general election.

“I admit Mahathir is unpredictable but I believe he is a man of principle because Harapan was based on the principles of fighting kleptocracy, and progressive thinking and reformist values in governance,” he said in a statement this evening.

Mujahid, who is also a minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, was commenting on the speculation of a political tie-up between Bersatu, PAS and Umno.

The Amanah leader also dismissed the cooperation rumour as an opposition gimmick designed to erode Harapan’s faith in Mahathir.

He said Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and his supporters were attempting to save themselves while PAS remains delusional about its importance in the Malaysian political landscape.

Earlier, DAP organising secretary Anthony Loke also described this speculation as a rumour and assured that Harapan was united and strong under Mahathir’s leadership.

On Monday, Umno supreme council member Lokman Adam released an audio recording claiming that Zahid had tried to convince party leaders during a Jawatankuasa Perhimpunan Muafakat Nasional Umno meeting that the opposition party needed to work with Mahathir.

He said among the reasons cited by Zahid were to prevent Umno from being de-registered as well as for the party not to be left behind since PAS also wanted to work with Mahathir.

Umno information chief Shamsul Anuar Nasarah, however, said Zahid had merely proposed the idea for further discussion.

At a press conference in Putrajaya this morning, Mahathir downplayed the issue, saying he expected Umno and PAS to support the government in Parliament on issues beneficial to the nation.

However, a highly-placed Umno source told Malaysiakini that the party would be deciding on the matter tomorrow. – MKINI

Don’t waste time on rumours of new coalitions, says Loke

MALAYSIANS should not waste time listening to rumours of a supposed political collaboration involving Umno, PAS and Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s Bersatu, said Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Loke, who is also the DAP national organising secretary, said these were the work of opportunists who want to destabilise the current government.

“We don’t waste time on those rumours. There will be continuous rumours here and there. Of course, a lot of opportunists want to destabilise the government.

“As far as we are concerned, the Pakatan Harapan government under the leadership of Dr Mahathir is strong and stable.

“Don’t waste time on the rumours,” he was quoted as saying in news reports today.

On Monday, Umno Supreme Council member Lokman Adam released an audio recording claiming that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had tried to convince party leaders during a meeting that the opposition party needed to work with Dr Mahathir.

He said among the reasons Zahid gave were so that Umno would not be deregistered, or left behind as PAS too wanted to work with Dr Mahathir.

Umno information chief Shamsul Anuar Nasarah however said Zahid had simply proposed the idea for further discussion.

Speaking to reporters today, Dr Mahathir said he welcomed the support from Umno and PAS.

“Not just Umno, even PAS, and I told them they can support me. Every time people support me I feel like floating,” said the prime minister.

“If we do something right in Parliament, please support us. Don’t just blindly object,” he said but did not add to the comments on talk of a new coalition.

Loke meanwhile urged everyone to remain focused in combating the Wuhan coronavirus.

“We are facing a crisis. The whole world is facing a crisis. We should work on the betterment of the country, fight the virus and restore our industries.

“A lot of industries have been affected because of the virus outbreak,” he added. – TMI

