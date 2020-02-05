IN HER GLORY DAYS, THIS IS HOW ROSMAH ‘GOBBLED UP’ MONEY: COURT TOLD OF CASH WITHDRAWALS OF RM5 MIL & RM1.5 MIL – ALL IN RM100 NOTES – WHICH WERE PACKED INTO HUGE BAGS & THEN TAKEN TO HER HOUSE
The former head cashier of Maybank’s Medan Tuanku, Kuala Lumpur branch, Azimah Aziz, told the High Court she requested RM5 million in 2016 and another RM1 million in 2017 for Saidi Abang Samsudin who made the withdrawals in cash.
Saidi had made a request to withdraw RM5 million on December 19, 2016 with the bank, but it only had RM1.2 million in cash on hand.
“Once Armour Security delivered the money and we counted it, we sent it to the vault at 11.40am as we did not know what time Saidi was going to arrive.
“Around 2pm, I was informed by one of the bank employees that Saidi had arrived so me and Harryade Abe, the assistant bank manager, took the RM5 million in cash from the vault to the cash room,” Azimah told the High Court today as she took the stand as the third prosecution witness.
“I then met Saidi who was with another Malay gentleman in the cash room. Once again, I counted the money, this time in front of them, and when done, I gave the money to Saidi.
“Saidi then proceeded to count the money himself before putting it in a bag he brought with him and left. I did not follow them,” she said.
Then on September 6, 2017 at 3pm, Azimah received a WhatsApp text message that Saidi wanted to withdraw RM1.5 million in cash the following day. Saidi again requested for the bills to be in RM100 notes.
As the bank was short of funds, Azimah made a request with Maybank headquarters to send RM1 million which arrived the following day.
The bank teller working on the day, Nurul Fathiah Baharun, gave Azimah a cheque along with Saidi’s identity card and proceeded to make the order for RM1.5 million through Maybank’s Regional Branch System (RBS).
Upon receiving the order chit, Azimah used that as proof to process the RM1.5 million to be given to Saidi.
“After that, I personally called Saidi to enter the cash room on level one. I knew who he was, since I had dealt with him before.
“As we entered the room, another Malay-looking man followed us in, bringing along with him two black duffle bags. We counted the money and tied them up in 15 bundles of RM100,000 each,” said Azimah.
“I asked Saidi what he wanted to do with the money as is standard practise for banks, to which he said it’s for business purposes.
“Saidi and the Malay-looking man then left the room and I wrote the word “paid” on top of the cheque.”
During cross-examination, Azimah was asked if she felt there was something wrong with the requests by Saidi and if she felt the need to make a report to the authorities, to which she said they usually report any suspicious matters to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).
“We do tell the MACC and my bosses, but if you need further explanation, it would be best to ask my boss Harryade.”
Rosmah was charged on November 15, 2018 with having asked for an RM187.5 million bribe or 15 per cent of the contract’s value from the company Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, and receiving an RM1.5 million bribe from Saidi.
She was charged on April 10, 2019 with receiving a RM5 million bribe in cash from Saidi via her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor.
On Monday, Rosmah had failed to appear in court, with her lawyers producing a medical certificate to explain her absence, saying that the sick leave was for until February 8.
Lead prosecutor Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram had, however, objected to the medical certificate being used to justify her absence from the courtroom, arguing that he too was suffering from some of the medical conditions that Rosmah was said to have.
The trial continues tomorrow at 10am. – MALAY MAIL
Bank officer tells court in Rosmah trial cash withdrawals of RM5mil, RM1.5mil were made
KUALA LUMPUR: Two separate withdrawals of RM5mil and RM1.5mil were made at the Medan Tuanku branch of Maybank by Saidi Abang Samsudin, the High Court heard on Wednesday (Feb 5).
Maybank bank officer Azimah Aziz, who is the third prosecution witness for the graft and solicitation of bribery trial of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, said that the RM5mil and RM1.5mil were withdrawn in denominations of RM100.
Saidi, who was Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd’s managing director, had requested for the RM5mil withdrawal on Dec 19,2016, said Azimah.
She added that the money was delivered to the branch the next day, Dec 20,2016, via a delivery by Armour Security.
“On that day, Saidi came with a Malay man, and he went into the cash room. Saidi took the money and recounted it and put it in the bag he was carrying,” she said.
Azimah said that Saidi withdrew the RM1.5mil on Sept 7,2017, at the same Maybank branch.
“I recognise Saidi, as I have dealt with him before. While in the cash room, a tanned man (berkulit sawo matang) came in carrying what I remember as black backpacks.
“Before I handed the money to Saidi, I did ask him what was the reason for the withdrawal. He only answered that it was for his business.
“Seeing that he seemed reluctant to share the reason for the withdrawal, I didn’t ask further questions,” she added.
She said that Saidi placed the RM1.5mil, which was in denominations of RM100, into two backpacks carried by the tanned man.
Meanwhile, second prosecution witness Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officer Mohd Redzuan Othaman identified a photograph as being of Rosmah’s living room where a bag containing RM1.5mil was allegedly placed in on Sept 7,2017.
The photograph was one in a series of 10 photographs that were taken on Nov 2,2018 by him, he said.
Under cross-examination by defense counsel Datuk Akberdin Abdul Kader, Redzuan, however, admitted that he did not personally witness the bag being in the room.
The trial continues before High Court judge Justice Mohamed Zaini Mazlan tomorrow (Thurs, Feb 6).
Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram leads the prosecution while Datuk Jagjit Singh leads the defence.
On Nov 15,2018, Rosmah claimed trial to two charges of graft involving RM187.5mil related to projects to provide electricity to schools in Sarawak.
According to the first charge, Rosmah was accused of soliciting for herself a RM187.5mil bribe from Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd managing director Saidi Abang Samsudin, through her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor.
The money was a reward for helping Jepak Holdings obtain a project, through direct negotiations with the Education Ministry, to install solar hybrid systems and for the maintenance and operation of diesel generators for 369 rural schools in Sarawak.
The project, known as “Project Bersepadu Sistem Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Hibrid”, was valued at RM1.25bil; and RM187.5mil is 15% of that amount.
Rosmah allegedly committed the offence at Lygon Cafe, Sunway Putra Mall in Jalan Putra here between January and April 2016.
In the second charge, she was accused of receiving RM1.5mil from Saidi as a reward for assisting Jepak Holdings obtain the same project.
The offence was allegedly committed at her house in Jalan Langgak Duta, Taman Duta, on Sept 7,2018.
On April 10,2019, Rosmah was charged again for allegedly receiving a bribe of RM5mil from Saidi through Rizal, for the same purpose.
She allegedly committed the offence at Seri Perdana Residence, Persiaran Seri Perdana, Precinct 10, Putrajaya, on Dec 20,2016.
All of the charges were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009.
Rosmah faces imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the amount of gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted. – ANN
