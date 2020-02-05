AS THE SACK LOOMS, ‘MOST QUARRELSOME YET UNDERPERFORMING MINISTER’ ZURAIDA TAKES ‘LEAVE OF ABSENCE’ FROM ALL PKR POSTS – BUT NOT BEFORE HER HENCHMEN INSULT PARTY-MATES ON THE DISCIPLINARY BOARD

AMPANG — Embattled PKR vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin has taken a leave of absence from all party posts, her political secretary Nor Hizwan Ahmad announced today.

Nor Hizwan said Zuraida sent a letter on Monday to PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim relinquishing her duties as the party’s vice-president and Ampang division chief until disciplinary proceedings against her end.

“Zuraida’s leave will commence immediately until the proceedings end.

“We also sent another letter to the disciplinary board in response to two letters of demand (LOD) initiated by Anwar’s political secretary Farhash Wafa Salvador and PKR secretary general Datuk Saifuddin Nasution Ismail,” he told a press conference today.

Nor Hizwan, however, did not disclose the exact dates of the LOD by the two who are affiliated with Anwar.

All proceedings against Zuraida stem from her speech at the Renaissance Hotel Kuala Lumpur in December during which she was accused of insulting party members and publicly disclosing details of a private conversation with Anwar.

She also alleged in her speech that Saifuddin misappropriated funds from a Kelantan state foundation, which prompted the latter to initiate legal proceedings against her.

A show-cause letter was issued to her on January 18 but she defended her actions in her reply to the disciplinary board on January 29.

Meanwhile, Ampang deputy division chief Amsah Djabir in the same press conference accused PKR Kedah state chief Datuk Johari Abdul of being involved in a “grand plan” to get Zuraida sacked from the party.

Amsah said a WhatsApp message allegedly sent by Johari called for Kedah PKR members not to support Zuraida as she will be sacked in February 2020.

“Keadilan Ampang wants Datuk Johari Abdul to explain clearly what he means in the WhatsApp message. How can a senior party leader who was unwanted in his own division be so confident in deciding the fate of the party’s vice-president who is also a Cabinet minister?

“Subsequently, we challenge him to deny that there has been a grand plan or an evil coalition in the form of a conspiracy by several senior party leaders who want Zuraida to be sacked from the party and Cabinet,” he said, referring to PKR’s official moniker as well as the fact that Johari lost his Sungai Petani division chief post in the 2018 party election.

Amsah also called for Anwar to come forward and instruct “two or three” PKR members to stop the so-called “conspiracy”.

MALAY MAIL

