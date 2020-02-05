WHO IS FORCING WHO? ‘DUMB’ CHINESE DAP ‘FORCING’ UMNO & PAS INTO MAHATHIR’S ARMS – OR ‘EVIL’ MAHATHIR ‘FORCING’ CORRUPTION-TAINTED ZAHID & HADI TO KNEEL BEFORE HIM

The DAP Chinese should have been more like the Indians and penetrate from the inside rather than attack from the outside like ‘outsiders’. Deep penetration inside is always better and more effective. It may take time like how the Indians did it but in time you will be in control and in power.

Isaac Newton

Newton’s laws of motion

First law

In an inertial frame of reference, an object either remains at rest or continues to move at a constant velocity, unless acted upon by a force.

Second law

In an inertial frame of reference, the vector sum of the forces F on an object is equal to the mass m of that object multiplied by the acceleration a of the object: F = ma. (It is assumed here that the mass m is constant.)

Third law

When one body exerts a force on a second body, the second body simultaneously exerts a force equal in magnitude and opposite in direction on the first body.

Malays will always fight one another as long as there is no external threat

In short, according to Newton’s laws, if you leave things alone, nothing happens. However, if you disturb it, then expect a backlash.

Malays will always fight amongst themselves. They will fight over Islam and will call each other deviants (sesat), infidels (kafir), hypocrites (munafiq), ignorant (jahil), etc. They will argue about whether Sunni Islam or Shia Islam is the ‘true’ Islam (and the other ‘false’ Islam).

They will disagree on whether Muslim women should dress up as Christian nuns with tudung and all that. It does not matter whether a woman is immoral, adulterous, or corrupt as long as she wears a tudung (and Rafidah Aziz is condemned because she does not wear a tudung and not because she sapu billions in AP money).

They will go berserk if a Muslim leaves Islam to become an atheist or to convert to another religion and will argue that the verse in the Qur’an that refers to freedom of religious beliefs applies only to non-Muslims and not to Muslims and that God does not grant Muslims any freedom.

Even the ‘fight’ for Merdeka took so many years because the Malays could not agree on the terms of Merdeka (just like what happened in India as well where the untouchables wanted to be recognised as humans and the upper caste Indians were appalled and would rather remain under British rule than allow the untouchables to become touchable).

Anyway, the British were finally forced to arrest and jail all those who opposed Umno’s version of the Merdeka Agreement by labelling the anti-Umno people as Communists and a threat to national security (actually some were socialists, liberals and republicans but not quite communists).

British stupidity triggered the birth of Umno

And that brings us back to why Umno was formed in the first place.

Actually, there would have been no Umno if not for the mistake of the post-war (1945) British Administration.

Sir Harold Alfred MacMichael forced the Raja-Raja Melayu to agree to the formation of the Malayan Union. It is actually a very complicated issue but, to cut a long story short, in the Malayan Union everyone would be granted equal rights and non-Malays would be given citizenship. Hence the Chinese and Indians would be Malayan citizens and would be at par with the Malays without having to convert to Islam or go ‘potong’ (circumcision).

The Malays were outraged so, in 1946, they formed Umno to oppose the Malayan Union. So, the British stupidity actually triggered the birth of Umno. If the British had not been so stupid Umno would not have been formed and the Malays would continue to fight each other instead of uniting under Umno to fight the British.

After Umno was formed (and the Malayan Union was abolished and replaced with the Federation of Malaya), the Malays started to fight again. The liberals fought the conservatives and the Islamists fought the secularists. In 1951, Umno broke up and a number of new parties were formed. The only Umno splinter-party still remaining is PAS, all the others have already been closed down.

Tunku Abdul Rahman was a happy prime minister but Lee Kuan Yew was too serious and did not want to ‘pergi enjoy’

After Merdeka in 1957 there was a short period of peace. Six years later, Malaysia was formed but it did not last because Umno quarrelled with PAP (or Tunku Abdul Rahman quarrelled with Lee Kuan Yew because Kuan Yew was too serious and wanted to have long meeting sessions instead of cutting short the meetings and after that pergi enjoy).

Six years later, the Young Turks in Umno quarrelled with the Old Guard, which resulted in May 13, the infamous 1969 race riots. And, since then, Umno and/or the Malays have been quarrelling non-stop.

And the Malays would continue to quarrel because they just love quarrelling, as long as they do not see any external threat. However, since May 2018, the Malays now realise that if they continue to quarrel ‘outsiders’ would benefit.

In fact, this was a warning that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad issued in 2006. He said if the Malays continue to quarrel and do not united then ‘outsiders’ would come to power and the Malays would be reduced to hamba di negara sendiri.

The Malays are worried that the Chinese are taking over the country

Now the Malays see how wise Mahathir was in 2006. It was 14 years ago that Mahathir warned the Malays their disunity would benefit the ‘outsiders’. And if the Malays do not want to be reduced to hamba di negara sendiri they must unite.

So that was what the Malays did. They took heed of Mahathir’s 2006 warning about Malays becoming hamba di negara sendiri if they quarrel with each other and now have united under Muafakat Nasional. Muafakat Nasional is necessary because DAP, the ‘outsider’ is cabaring the Malays, Islam, Bahasa Malaysia, national schools, Jawi, RUU355, the Sharia, ban on beer festivals, ban on gay beauty pageants, and much more.

The Chinese have taken over Singapore, once a Malay land. The Chinese have taken over Penang, once a Malay land. The Chinese have taken over Wilayah Persekutuan, once a Malay land. The Chinese have taken over Selangor, once a Malay land.

Ringkas cerita, the only place the Chinese have NOT taken over is the Malay heartland states. Yang lain semua dan jatuh kepada tangan DAP.

The DAP Chinese are pushing Umno and PAS into the open arms of Mahathir

DAP or the Chinese should not have been too bongkak. They should have been more like the Indians. The Indians quietly came into the country and married Malay girls and after 200 years the Mamak practically control the country.

Do you realise Malaysia has never had a Malay prime minister? We have had Siamese, Bugis, Turkish, Indian, Bedouin, Bugis, Indian (PM1-PM7; in that order), and most likely Indian again after this, unless Khairy Jamaluddin gets to become PM8.

The DAP Chinese should have been more like the Indians and penetrate from the inside rather than attack from the outside like ‘outsiders’. Deep penetration inside is always better and more effective. It may take time like how the Indians did it but in time you will be in control and in power.

Anyway, just like the British in 1946, DAP made that same mistake. And now the Malays are uniting to prevent the country from being colonised by ‘outsiders’. And Mahathir is going to exploit the ‘siege mentality’ of the Malays by uniting all the Malays under him. And you need an Indian to do this because the Malays only know how to quarrel and will never unite if another Malay tries to do it.

The ironical thing is, while the Indians are very successful at uniting the Malays, the Indians themselves always quarrel amongst themselves and can never unite. Maybe the Indians need a Malay to help unite them, just like Malays need an Indian to bring them unity.

