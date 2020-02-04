Eventhough aku tak minat pun dengan Dato Vida ni tapi…. Azwan Ali ni sumpah dah melampau. Sampainya hati kau ungkit pasal arwah anak-anak dia yang dah meninggal??? And cakap pasal status perkahwinan dia??? Dafuk is wrong with you?????
ALL IN THE AZMIN FAMILY? CROSS-DRESSING BROTHER AZWAN AS TOXIC AS HIS GAY SEX-TAINTED MINISTER BROTHER ? ‘GO & DIE’ – AZWAN CURSES COSMETICS QUEEN VIDA, CRUELLY MOCKS HER 2 DEAD SONS
CELEBRITY Azwan Ali is in the centre of a storm on after he burnt gifts given to him by Datuk Seri Vida. He claimed that the cosmetics tycoon owed him money.
In a video full of vulgarities on Twitter, Azwan alleges Vida failed to pay him an appearance fee after showing up at an event he hosted.
“Go and die. Your two sons have been scorched to a crisp and it’s done nothing to make you reflect,” he said, referring to Vida’s children who died in a fire seven years ago.
Vida has denied the allegations.
“I told (Azwan) upfront that there would be no appearance fee, so I gave him my brand’s perfume and headscarf as tokens of appreciation,” she said.
THE SUN DAILY
