Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Mujahid Yusof Rawa has told the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to bar social media postings by controversial entrepreneur and singer Nur Sajat.

Mujahid, who is in charge of Islamic Affairs, met with MCMC in Putrajaya yesterday to discuss the issue.

He said the transgender entrepreneur’s move to pose wearing female prayer attire while in Mecca and posting it on Instagram caused unease among Muslims.

“Immediate action will be taken by MCMC,” Mujahid was reported as saying by Bernama.

He said MCMC has the power to bar social media content which causes unease among Muslims.

The minister also met with haj tourism agency Albayt Travel (M) Sdn Bhd, which handled Sajat’s trip to the Mecca to perform the umrah pilgrimage.

Mujahid insisted that Sajat must perform the umrah as a man. – MKINI

Transgender rights group hits out at Mujahid, says govt must ensure Sajat’s safety

PETALING JAYA: A group advocating transgender rights has hit out at comments by the minister in charge of religious affairs against Muhammad Sajad Kamaruzaman, after the entrepreneur who identifies as a woman wore the female prayer garb while on an umrah trip to Mecca.

Justice for Sisters said remarks by Mujahid Yusof Rawa, as well as calls for investigation against Sajad, better known as Nur Sajat, has only placed her under adverse risk in a country that outlaws transgender expression.

“Saudi Arabia criminalises trans people based on their gender expression or based on their attire,” the group said, adding that transgender people face challenges in travelling to the kingdom.

“The real concern is not the telekung (prayer garment), but her safety and security, the breach of privacy and the lack of rights and evidence-based response by the government on this matter,” it added.

Sajat, who runs a succesful business selling ladies products, sparked controversy after he posted videos of him wearing a telekung (the female prayer attire) while in Mecca.

It prompted an angry reaction from Malaysia social media users, prompting comments from Mujahid who accused her of undermining the image of Islam as well as Malaysia’s ties with Riyadh.

“We feel regret because (Sajat) has marred the image of Islam as a person who is a man, which is stated so in the identification card,” the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department reportedly said.

But Justice for Sisters warned that Mujahid’s “knee jerk reaction” has raised concerns over Sajat’s safety including for her family members and friends in Malaysia.

“In this situation, where there are allegations of arrest and public pressure towards the travel agency, the government should take measures to ensure her safety while she is abroad, and that she safely returns to Malaysia,” it said.

It was reported that Sajat was dressed as a man when boarded the plane but donned the telekung after arriving in Mecca.

The travel company used by Sajat has since instructed that Sajat and her transgender friends in the umrah tour group be taken out of the holy city. – FREE MALAYSIA TODAY