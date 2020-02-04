UMNO ABOUT TO EXPLODE – WILL NAJIB ‘SHOOT’ ZAHID AS HIS HENCHMAN EXPOSES BERSATU-MUAFAKAT NASIONAL UNITY GOVT PLOT? THAT DEPENDS, CLAIMS PRO-NAJIB BLOG – IF ZAHID STRIKES DEAL WITH NAJIB, THEN OK – WE’LL USE ‘ULTIMATE EVIL’ CHINESE DAP AS THE EXCUSE – WHEN THE ACTUAL REASONS MAY BE TO GET NAJIB, ZAHID, HADI & CO OFF THE HOOK FROM JAIL FOR MASSIVE CORRUPTION

Of course, if the ultimate motive is to kill DAP and oust it from Putrajaya, then a Pribumi-Muafakat Nasional unity government makes a lot of sense. Some look at this from the angle of the lesser of the two evils — which means even if Mahathir may be evil, DAP is a far bigger evil.

Two and a half months after the ‘explosive’ Hishammuddin Hussein and Azmin Ali meeting in Putrajaya — on Monday, 18th November 2019 — to discuss a unity government, another explosion has taken place. This time it’s about Umno Party President Ahmad Zahid Hamidi espousing a unity government of Umno, PPBM and PAS.

A voice recording exposing what some call a conspiracy has been revealed by Umno Supreme Council Member Lokman Noor Adam. So there is definitely no denying it, just like there is no denying that Hishammuddin and Azmin met in Putrajaya on 18th November 2019.

Lokman exposed Zahid speaking about a plot to form an Umno-PPBM-PAS unity government

There are, of course, pros and cons to this move, if it does happen. First of all, if Najib Tun Razak does not support the move then Umno is going to be badly split between the Najib faction and the Zahid faction. Whether the Najib faction is stronger or the Zahid faction is stronger does not matter. Either way Umno is going to go into self-destruct mode — and the party may never rise again if this happens.

If this Umno-PPBM-PAS unity government is going to happen then Zahid must seek Najib’s support and they must speak as one voice. If not, then sayonara Umno — baik siapkan kain putih untuk nak kapankan Umno.

If Zahid is trying to do a coup against Najib then good luck to him because at the moment BossKu is slightly ahead of Zahid in terms of support, maybe 60:40. So either Zahid and Najib work as one or they both die, meaning Umno akan terkubur.

If Najiib does not support Zahid’s plan to form an Umno-PPBM-PAS unity government then Umno is dead

And if Mahathir’s objective is to split Umno and ultimately bury it, then he will certainly succeed. So, Zahid and Najib must work on sebulat suara. If not, then Mahathir can finish what he started and did not finish on 9th May 2019 — which is the total destruction of Umno.

Of course, if the ultimate motive is to kill DAP and oust it from Putrajaya, then a Pribumi-Muafakat Nasional unity government makes a lot of sense. Some look at this from the angle of the lesser of the two evils — which means even if Mahathir may be evil, DAP is a far bigger evil.

That would be how Machiavellian people look at things — if Machiavellian politics is your cup of tea, that is. Malays would say diantara lanun dan penyamun or diantara singa dan rimau. Both are dangerous, of course, but if you need to choose you choose the one you can handle, or you think you can handle.

The focus should be to get rid of Kit Siang and Guan Eng and anyone who happens to be their running dog

If I were asked to choose, I would choose anything that guarantees the destruction of DAP and the ouster of DAP from Putrajaya, which is the only way to kill off Lim Kit Siang and Lim Guan Eng. But then it is not up to me to choose, thank God, because I can be more Machiavellian than Niccolò di Bernardo dei Machiavelli himself.

I mean, how many would bakar the kelambu just to kill the nyamuk? I would! I would be prepared to see the country burn, metaphorically-speaking, to get rid of the father and son Lim dynasty. Lim Kit Siang Lim Guan Eng are destroying Malaysia, economically and race relations-wise. And to kill the Lims, we need to kill DAP (just like how Mahathir killed Umno to kill Najib).

Ultimately, at the end of the day, any deal they agree on must get the blessing of PAS

Nevertheless, this move is not only going to change Malaysia’s entire political landscape, it is going to set new ground rules for how politics is played in Malaysia. Any deal with Mahathir would be seen as a deal with the devil. And when you make a deal with the devil he will end up owing your soul. So, you need to be soul-less to play this type of politics. Interesting, no? This is precisely how America does things. Morals and ethics have no place in American politics and they will kill friends and call it ‘collateral damage’.

THE CORRIDORS OF POWER

Raja Petra Kamarudin

MALAYSIA TODAY

.