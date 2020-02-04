WITH MAHATHIR, POWER & MONEY BACK AT THE HELM – MALAYSIA TURNS TOPSY-TURVY AGAIN: NOW PAS MORE LOYAL TO DR M THAN PAKATAN ITSELF – WHILE UMNO SPLITS DOWN THE LINE WITH ‘CHICKEN-OUT’ ZAHID RUSHING TO JOIN PAS IN SUPPORTING DR M – WHILE THE REST OF UMNO WANTS TO RISE AGAIN ON THEIR OWN FEET

Umno has refuted a charge by its supreme council member Lokman Adam that party president Zahid Hamidi is attempting to initiate cooperation with Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

In a statement tonight, Umno Information Chief Shamsul Anuar Nasarah (above) stated that Zahid had simply proposed the idea for further discussion.

“What the president wanted to do was give an early impression and solicit views from different quarters with regard to issues concerning the party.

“There has not been any decisions made on this. Why is this being regarded as something wrong and an act of betrayal by the president?” he asked.

“We want to stress that Umno will not cooperate with any party, especially Pakatan Harapan component parties as long as they share political power with DAP. Meaning, Umno rejects any form of cooperation involving DAP,” Shamsul added.

Earlier today, Lokman released an audio recording claiming that Zahid had tried to convince party leaders during a Jawatankuasa Perhimpunan Muafakat Nasional Umno meeting that the opposition party needed to work with Mahathir.

He said among the reasons Zahid gave were so that Umno would not be left behind or deregistered.

Lokman branded Zahid a “weak and unprincipled” leader and said he ought to resign for his suggestion.

Wrong to expose closed meeting

Shamsul chastised Lokman (below) for exposing the private meeting and publicly criticising the president.

“Broadcasting what was said by the president during a closed meeting as done by Lokman is the wrong thing to do.

“Manipulating issues and situations plus making a reckless and public statement is very unprofessional of Lokman as it can destroy the party’s image.

“It can also cause confusion among party grassroots and this should be avoided,” he said.

Shamsul added that Lokman’s accusation that some supreme council members were being bankrolled by certain quarters was “overboard” and “very irresponsible”.

Similarly, Selangor Opposition leader Rizam Ismail criticised Lokman for defying Zahid.

“Lokman should not bring along the lack of discipline that we see in PKR’s political culture.

“Remember that Umno was not birthed on the streets, it was birthed from the struggle and spirit of Malay political culture that defended their land against the colonisers,” said the Selangor Umno Youth chief.

PAS more loyal to Dr M than Harapan? It’s laughable, says Saifuddin

PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution said it was laughable that PAS portrayed itself as more loyal to Dr Mahathir Mohamad than the prime minister’s own Pakatan Harapan coalition.

Saifuddin (above) questioned where was PAS when the then opposition parties came together to form Harapan under Mahathir’s leadership to fight the “kleptocratic government” at the time.

“Where was (PAS secretary-general) Takiyuddin Hassan and PAS when Harapan stood with Tun (Mahathir) to bring down the kleptocratic government?

“It is laughable that today PAS feels that it is more sincere in supporting Dr Mahathir than the Harapan parties,” he told Malaysiakini.

He said this in response to Takiyuddin who yesterday accused him of “insubordination” towards Mahathir.

This was after Saifuddin criticised PAS of seeking out Mahathir only after its “kleptocratic” ally was defeated in the last general election, in an apparent reference to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

Before the 2018 general election, PAS had cultivated friendly ties with Najib and BN.

Najib, amid grand corruption allegations, led BN to its maiden defeat after 61 years of power during the GE14.

Saifuddin said there was no problem with PAS supporting Mahathir but added the Islamist party should have done so earlier.

