PUCHONG DRUGS & WOMEN PARTY: COPS DENY COVERING UP FOR BERSATU REP, LEADERS

POLICE today denied allegations that it is covering up the case of 17 people arrested at a drug-fuelled party in a condominium in Jalan Puchong, Kuala Lumpur, last month.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) director Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd said there were no delays in investigating the case.

“Generally, police have to rely on the pathology reports. People say we are dragging our feet on this (investigation), but that is not true. This is normal procedure. It is the same with other cases. At times it may take up to three months.

“So, I can’t explain further. I have to wait for the reports before coming to any decision,” he told a press conference after the official launch of Johor Baru South district police headquarters today.