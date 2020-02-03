INSTEAD OF TURNING TO ISLAM, PAS TURNS INTO ‘YES-MEN’ FOR MAHATHIR: INCREDIBLE OF NOT, TAKIYUDDIN ACCUSES PKR MINISTER OF ‘INSUBORDINATION’ TO DR M – BUT WHAT BUSINESS IS IT OF HADI & CO ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY OMIT TO MENTION MAHATHIR’S INSUBORDINATION TO PAKATAN’S TOP COUNCIL

PAS secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan has accused his counterpart in PKR Saifuddin Nasution of insubordination against Prime Minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad, who is also the Pakatan Harapan and Bersatu chairperson.

This after Saifuddin sarcastically said PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang only turned to Mahathir after his “kleptocratic” ally was defeated in the last general election, in an apparent reference to former prime minister Najib Abdul Razak.

“As a minister, his cynical comment about the prime minister shows insubordination against someone who appointed him in the first place.

“PAS has 18 MPs and has a right to support Mahathir as prime minister until the end of his term and at the same time reject any efforts or ambitions by a certain individual to become the 8th prime minister within this term,” he said.

Takiyuddin did not mention names but appeared to refer to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim, whom Mahathir had promised to hand over power without providing a specific timeline.

The PAS secretary-general added that if Saifuddin was not on the same page with the prime minister, then he should resign as a minister.

Saifuddin (photo) today was asked to weigh in on PAS’ support for Mahathir to stay on for a full term.

To this, Saifuddin said Harapan leaders had supported Mahathir from the beginning, even before the coalition won power, a time during which PAS was more comfortable hurling insults at the Bersatu leader.

“In fact, Hadi at that time viewed Tun (Mahathir) as only being capable of running a clinic and not the country.

“There is no need for Hadi to act like a hero (now) and teach Harapan leaders how to swim,” Saifuddin had told Malaysiakini.

However, Takiyuddin scoffed at Saifuddin’s touted unity within the coalition led by Mahathir.

“The PKR secretary-general’s statement about strong unity and consensus within Harapan is laughable as Malaysians observe the internal wrangle and power struggle within PKR becoming more serious and damaging.

“Therefore, he would do better to resolve the storm and typhoon within his party than attacking the opposition which does not concern him,” he said.

PAS has sought to paint a picture of disunity within Harapan thus Mahathir requiring support from the Islamist party.