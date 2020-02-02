IT GETS HOTTER FOR AIRASIA: SECURITIES COMMISSION TO NOW SCRUTINIZE BRIBERY ALLEGATIONS IN AIRBUS CASE
KUALA LUMPUR — The Securities Commission (SC) Malaysia says it will examine the statement of facts in the case of Regina vs Airbus SE which disclosed several allegations against AirAsia Group Bhd and AirAsia X Bhd.
“As both are listed on Bursa Malaysia, the Commission will examine the allegations and review all available evidence to determine if there is any breach of securities laws,” according to chairman Datuk Syed Zaid Syed Jaafar Albar in a statement today.
AirAsia in a statement released yesterday denied corruption and bribery allegations against it, saying it was neither involved in any way whatsoever with the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) investigation of Airbus nor given any opportunity to provide any information or clarification to the SFO.
“AirAsia vigorously rejects and denies any and all allegations of wrongdoing,” the low-cost carrier noted.
— Bernama
