‘YOUR SINS WILL NEVER BE FORGOTTEN, HADI’: WHEN RM90 MIL NAJIB WAS YOUR ‘BELOVED KLEPTOCRATIC LEADER’, YOU SAID MAHATHIR ONLY GOOD AT RUNNING A CLINIC – NOW YOU SAY YOU SUPPORT HIM AS PM TO ‘DEATH’

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Saifuddin Nasution has taken a swipe at PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang’s reported stand in supporting calls for Dr Mahathir Mohamad to remain as prime minister until the end of the term for Harapan’s present administration.

In a statement to Malaysiakini, the PKR secretary-general said all Harapan leaders had, prior to the 14th General Election, remained steadfast in their support of Mahathir’s leadership.

“This is in contrast to Hadi, who only saw the good in Tun (Dr Mahathir Mohamad) after his beloved kleptocratic leader lost power.

“In fact, Hadi at that time viewed Tun as only being capable of running a clinic and not the country,” said Saifuddin.

“There is no need for Hadi to act like a hero (now) and teach Harapan leaders how to swim,” said Saifuddin, who alluded to the Marang MP’s reported stand that was made amid heightened calls to handover power to PKR president Anwar Ibrahim as the eighth prime minister.

Saifuddin’s remarks were made in response to Hadi’s latest show of support for Mahathir to remain as prime minister until the next general election is called.

“Yes, (PAS) maintains our support for Tun as prime minister because, in the current scenario, Tun is needed as prime minister,” Hadi told reporters after delivering a lecture in Kuala Terengganu yesterday.

Saifuddin further insisted that Hadi’s “sins to support the previous kleptocratic regime” will never be forgotten, despite his present support for Mahathir.

“Malaysians will not forget his previous rejections of Tun’s leadership before GE14,” said Saifuddin, who claimed that PAS’ tolerance for bad governance was reflected in spendings of the state governments under its rule.

“It is this lackadaisical attitude for good governance that allowed PAS to accept the previous kleptocratic leadership,” said Saifuddin.

